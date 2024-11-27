Tackling Nigeria’s Security Threats With Advonics’ Cutting-Edge Technology

Share

Amid escalating insecurity in the country, a company, Advonics Services Nigeria Limited (ASNL), has introduced innovative technology solutions aimed at enhancing safety of citizens and protection of facilities.

These devices include advanced surveillance systems and smart self-protective gadgets designed to empower individuals and improve emergency response times.

The brain behind this is Emmanuel Egboh, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASNL. According to Egboh these technologies leverage real-time tracking and alert mechanisms, enabling quicker intervention by security authorities during crises. Advonic’s approach reflects a broader trend of utilising technology, such as mobile applications and drones, to combat crime and bolster community safety efforts across the nation.

Also, Advonic’s device offers several advantages such as real-time tracking: Integrates GPS technology for precise location monitoring, aiding rapid response by security agencies and emergency alerts that users can send instant alerts to designated contacts and authorities during emergencies, enhancing community involvement.

Smart surveillance

Also, smart surveillance such as advanced cameras and sensors for continuous monitoring and situational awareness, particularly in remote areas. Advonic’s device also has predictive modelling, helping identify potential threats and optimise resource allocation.

Meanwhile, in his about 21 years of operations as a carrier for private sector services in specialised home automation, Egboh’s firm has evolved into a foremost security company, offering a wide range of high-tech security products and services tailored to the telecoms, maritime, aviation, transportation, and logistics industries.

Enhancing security

Sometime in 2019, Advonics made a splash when the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced the acquisition and launch of a liquid explosive detection system to detect hazardous and explosive liquid gels in sealed containers at the airports.

Reputed as the first of its kind in Africa, the EI-LS1525 Liquid Security Inspection System can detect and differentiate water, milk, alcohol, gas, lacquer thinner, and sulphuric acid among others by obtaining the liquid properties via a computed tomography scan.

At the time the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the detectors would effectively combat terrorism, and ensure maximum security at Nigerian airports’ checks and controls to curb long waits for clearance on liquid gels, medications, and much more.

Egboh said the detectors can identify liquid explosives through millimetre-wave technology, and that he was proud that there is something “the whole of Africa can actually trail behind the country for.” “At the time, the company had been in business for 16 years, having started as a carrier for private sector services in specialised home automation in 2003.

“From that modest beginning, the company has evolved into a foremost technology company that provides a comprehensive range of high-tech security services for the transportation value-chain in Nigeria and has positioned itself as the preferred onestop shop for all the physical and intellectual security requirements of the Federal Government for the nation’s air, marine, and rail transportation system.

“The company also provides specialist, bespoke turnkey security solutions in risk assessment, supply, installation, training, and maintenance services for all its equipment including baggage, body and handheld scanners, liquid explosives, and narcotics and trace explosive detectors.”

According to a statement on its website, the company’s game changer was its investments in state-of-the-art strap technology and proprietary information systems, which have enabled it to improve inventory management, delivery efficiencies, and controls, while providing secured-time reporting to wide-ranging customers, reducing cycle time, and increasing the accuracy of information exchange.

Solutions

Now, the company declares that in collaboration with its OEM partners in the US, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, it has not only succeeded in delivering solutions needed to protect the nation from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibitive weapons, contraband, biological threats, toxic chemicals, and narcotics, it has also developed compelling solutions for contemporary security threats in aviation and rail transportation, critical government infrastructure, and ports and borders.

Indeed, ASNL’s stocks rose in 2018, when it signed a security deal with the Federal Ministries of Transportation and Aviation to secure railway terminals and borders across the country. But there is more to the company than these.

Over the years, ASNL has cut large swaths through the labyrinths of insecurity with cutting-edge security products like the hand-held narcotic and explosive detector that alerts security officials to any trace of narcotics or explosives during scanning; and the 3D Millimetre Wave Scanner, which uses active millimetre wave imaging technology and AI image recognition technology to quickly check the surface of the human body in a non-contact way, and automatically detect metal and non-metal contraband and prohibited items hidden under clothes.

There is the revolutionary EI110110DV; a large tunnel x-ray security equipment with a dual view ideally suitable for large-size luggage inspection, and bulky objects, which can display horizontal and vertical images by two independent generators, allowing operators to identify overlapping objects and detect contraband and dangerous, illegal objects easily and precisely.

There is also the Z Portal for Trucks and Cargo, a high-throughput, drivethrough inspection system for large trucks, buses, and cargo containers. This system utilises multiple X-ray technologies to provide up to six images of the truck or cargo and is well-suited for high-traffic locations.

Among other products that the company also boasts of are the G-SCAN PRO LDS 4500-G portable explosives and narcotics detector and identification; the Falcon Screening Technology, which screens people, their handbags, and wheeled cabin-sized luggage for explosives; and the Scanmax 225, a premium model incorporating an advanced X-ray imaging capability and a world-class scan view X-ray image enhancement software, which allows detailed image investigation, image export, print, email, and network capabilities.

The Scanmax X-ray units produce clear, definition-rich, X-ray images of mails, couriers, and baggage items to allow operators to quickly and easily distinguish between legitimate and malicious or prohibited items.

Similarly, ASNL’s Itemiser 5X comes in handy in the fight against terrorism at security screenings and checkpoints because it uses optimised detection libraries and advanced software algorithms making it the ideal solution for detecting trace amounts of explosives and narcotics threats.

The Itemiser 5X uses an Explosive Trace Detection machine that is considered the most cost-effective and reliable explosive trace detection system available at train stations, airports, and commercial facilities.

Not forgetting the Barrier and Bollard System engineered to withstand high-impact forces, deter forceful entries, provide physical protection, control and restrict access to sensitive areas, and provide comprehensive and secure perimeter protection solutions.

Some of the unique things about this device, which is integrated with access control systems for automated operation, are that it can be customised to seamlessly blend with the environment, minimise visual disruption and maintain high levels of security; and deployable in various configurations from single bollards to complex barrier systems to suit different site requirements and security needs.

Maritime

In the area of maritime security, Advonics has a power line/pipeline inspection system with an innovative drone solution using AI/thermal imaging. According to the CEO: “Advonics security systems are precision-engineered for efficiency, performance, and longevity.

With high-resolution imaging and innovative visual software, these security scanners provide customs, law enforcement, and military personnel the data necessary to intercept threats to global commerce, public health, and national security.”

For Egboh, the company’s mission to maintain the highest level of integrity in doing business, the company claims it is a leader in customer service excellence with a robust, worldwide network of 1000 Certified Field Service Technicians, adding:

“Our experienced service specialists are solutions-focused, ensuring customers achieve the operational, maintenance and safety objectives of their security mission.”

