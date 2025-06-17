Tackling Nigeria’s Poor Healthcare Delivery

Share

One of the persisting challenges that has not been adequately addressed by successive administrations, over the decades is that of Nigeria’s poor and parlous healthcare delivery.

Indeed, it still faces significant challenges, a cocktail of which include inadequate and dilapidated infrastructure, low funding issues and shortage of skilled personnel with about half of the qualified medical personnel plying their trade outside our shores, as at November 2024. Consequently, we still grapple with poor health indicators.

These critical issues often lead to limited access to quality healthcare and the attendant worsening malnutrition, high infant and maternal mortality rates, quicker spread of communicable diseases and financial pressure for individuals and families.

On the personnel issue, the doctorto-patient ratio in Nigeria is approximately 1:2,753. This means that there are 36.6 medical doctors per 100,000 people. This falls significantly below the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation of 1:600. Furthermore, the skilled health worker density in the country is 1.83 per 1,000, which is lower than the WHO’s recommended 4.45 per 1,000.

This shortage is worsened by the brain drain issue referred to as the ‘japa’ syndrome of medical professionals, leading to a dire situation, particularly in rural areas. This presents a worrisome situation. But there are more disturbing twists and turns to be navigated along the tortuous path to delivering healthcare that is of quality, affordable and accessible.

Currently, the state with the lowest doctor-to-patient ratio in Nigeria is Jigawa, with 27,480 patients per doctor. Other states with high doctorto-patient ratios include Zamfara, Kebbi, Bauchi, and Katsina. This clearly shows that several states face critical doctor shortages, leading to very high patient-to-doctor ratios.

On the flip side of the health coin, the state with the highest doctor-topatient ratio in the country is Lagos, with 1,762 patients per doctor. This is followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 633 patients per doctor, and Rivers State with 3,274 patients per doctor.

This indicates that Lagos has the greatest number of doctors relative to its population. Yet, there are other troubling matters of urgent concern. One of these is the annual budgetary allocation to the all-important health sector.

For instance, in 2025, the Federal Government allocated 5.18% of its total budget to the health sector, a sum of N2.48 trillion out of a total expenditure plan of N54.99 trillion. On the surface of it this represents a financial increase from the 2024 budget. But it falls far short of the 15% target as recommended by the African Union’s Abuja Declaration.

The effects of the low funding are definitely inimical to infrastructural development. In fact, as at June 2024 the healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria remained plagued by several issues, including inequitable resource distribution, dilapidated buildings, inadequate medical equipment and of course, essential drugs meant for the treatment of patients.

That is according to the ‘Journal of Global Health Economics and Policy’. Yet, the situation is not better today. As sustainable solutions to these challenges there should be efficient implementation of policies on healthcare delivery.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) should be upgraded in terms of resource allocation, management, and financial sustainability. Corruption and mismanagement should be frontally tackled. And since waste and inefficiency within the healthcare system hinder its effectiveness, these should be drastically reduced.

There is a need for sustained public awareness creation. Many Nigerians are still ignorant of their rights and responsibilities regarding healthcare. Also more focus of infrastructural development and financial disbursement should be channelled to the rural and marginalised areas. In terms of recruitment, training and mobilisation of the medical personnel it should be holistic.

The focus should not only be on doctors, but extended to other healthcare professionals like nurses and dentists. All of them should be well remunerated. Since many hospitals and health centres are poorly equipped and lack essential medical supplies and equipment, there should be adequate budgetary allocation to sort these out.

But doing so requires accurate data collection, with the support of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), before budgetary allocations and implementations are made. Other challenges to be tackled include the high incidence of communicable diseases due to inadequate sanitation, hygiene, and access to clean water.

Also, mass mobilisation is required to reduce low immunisation coverage. The reason is because the success of vaccination programmes is hindered by logistical challenges and lack of public awareness. Such publicity will solve the low enrolment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) which has left many Nigerians without access to affordable healthcare.

With that done, the NHIS which also faces challenges in terms of resource allocation, management, and financial sustainability will be retooled for better service to the people. Doing so will assist Nigeria to make impactful achievements in aligning its national development plans with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). That is particularly so with SDG 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all the citizens.

The Human Development Index (HDI) with access to nutritious food, safe drinking water, quality education and affordable healthcare delivery would improve. That is despite the challenges of inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, and the need to make accessibility to healthcare at the rural areas a possibility. All said, eventually that would bring meaning to the popular saying that “health is wealth”.

