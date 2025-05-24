Tackling Insecurity Goes Beyond Acquiring Military Platforms

Share

I must give President Bola Tinubu kudos for massively backing our gallant men and women in uniform with various platforms in their quest to contain the nefarious activities of insurgents and bandits ravaging our nation.

Only last week the Commander-in-Chief inducted the newly procured A109S Trekker Helicopters, tagged NAF 544 and NAF 545, into the Order of Battle of the Nigerian Air Force.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President revealed that the newly-inducted platforms were acquired alongside others, like the Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft, the T-129 ATAK helicopters, and the King Air 360i aircraft, as well as others that will be delivered in the coming months.

During the induction ceremony in Abuja, President Tinubu ordered the military to intensify its counter-terrorism and anti-banditry operations to free all nooks and crannies of the country from criminal elements, terrorists, and bandits.

Before the induction, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, had held a closed-door meeting with Tinubu and the defence chiefs, after which he assured Nigerians that the military was committed to addressing the recent surge in insecurity.

Musa also revealed that the additional equipment had already been procured to strengthen the fight against terrorists.

Also not left out, the Nigerian Navy likewise recently acquired three new patrol vessels, NNS Shere, NNS Faro, and NNS Ikogosi, along with three Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters to enhance their fighting capabilities.

This is very cheery news! It is also a continuation of the support given the military by the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, who reportedly never waived off authorising the purchase of any equipment that would help our armed forces get a grip on the poor security situation in the country. Ironically, insecurity became worse during his regime.

Of course, one of such requisitions was the purchase of 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States in 2021.

Much ado was made by administration officials that the Tucano aircraft would be a ‘game changer’ in the war against terror.

Speaking on a phone-in programme of TV Continental, the then Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told the nation: “All the 12 Super Tucano fighter jets have been received. As at this morning, all the 12 were here and they have been deployed to the North East.

“We can see that the Tucano jets are actually game-changers.

Most of the successes we have recorded in recent times are because of the acquisition of new platforms, not limited to the super Tucano,” he noted.

Speaking further, Mohammed said with the “improved” security situation in the North East and North Central zones, the nation would experience improved food security.

“If you observe what is happening recently, you can see heightened activities in the agricultural area.

“This is because of the superior fire power of the military which is now making it possible for people to go to their farms, especially in the North East.

“They have been able to put the criminals at bay,” he boasted.

Unfortunately, four years after he made those comments, we all know that rather than the security situation improving, things have only gotten worse. This raises the question: Is the purchase of platforms alone enough to win the war?

From all indications we also have to look at the type of training we are giving our military and welfare packages available to motivate those who put their lives on the line.

A recent report that the widows of our fallen soldiers are going through difficulties processing their late husbands’ benefits is not good optics for both the military authorities and government.

The Coordinator of the Military Widows’ Association in Kebbi State, Asma’u Noma, lamented that a substantial number of military widows were struggling to survive without support.

According to her, about 30 per cent of the women whose husbands paid the supreme price while serving the country had yet to access their life insurance and death benefits.

“A lot of them are wallowing in poverty and hunger,” she said.

Such news will undoubtedly be demoralising to those on the frontlines. They will be wondering what will happen to their families and loved ones should they lose their lives on the line for the nation – the same nation that will not be there for them after death!

As I pointed out earlier, platforms are not enough to turn the tide in the fight if the state is also not solidly behind the troops.

Here, I want to cite a real life example that happened in the US for those who believe only better equipment would turn the tide.

Twenty-eight years ago, at 9:16 AM, two men – Larry Phillips Jr and Emil Mătăsăreanu – entered the Bank of America’s North Hollywood branch in Los Angeles, California, with the intent of robbing it.

Although both men were armed with automatic weapons that did not stop Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers from confronting them when they exited the bank and a shootout ensued between the officers and robbers.

The police officers only had standard-issue side-arms, which were 9mm pistols or .38 special revolvers; some patrol cars also had12-gauge shotguns.

The robbers wore homemade body armour, which successfully protected them from handgun rounds and shotgun pellets fired by the responding officers. An LAPD Metropolitan Division SWAT team eventually arrived with higher-powered weapons, but they had little effect on the heavy body armour used by the two robbers.

At the end of the exchange in which 12 officers and eight civilians suffered injuries, it was reported that combined, the two robbers had fired approximately 1,100 rounds in total, while approximately 650 rounds were fired by police.

The incident, known as the ‘North Hollywood shootout,’ prompted authorities to upgrade the firepower of patrol officers to semi-auto rifles in preparation for similar situations in the future.

What this shows is that the police officers, despite knowing that they were being outgunned, did not flee the scene and allow the ‘bad guys’ have their way; they still put their lives on the line to not only foil the robbery but also protect the lives of innocent civilians caught up in the crossfire.

This clearly shows that the government as a matter of urgency, in addition to purchasing platforms for the military, should also take a critical look at their training; and more importantly their welfare, if we are to get the best out of men and women proudly adorning the nation’s various military uniforms.

