‘Tackling GBV Must Be Prioritised To Curb Women’s Deaths, Morbidity’

A yet-to-be identified husband allegedly murdered his wife in the Olota area of Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State over her failure to cook his meal on Thursday, December 14. According to a report in a national daily news- paper, trouble started when the husband, who was said to have returned from work, discovered that the wife only prepared noodles rather than his favourite meal. Consequently, the suspect left the deceased in the house after he had allegedly hit her on the crown of her head with what was believed to be a heavy object after beating her to a pulp.

The victim, who later suffered convulsions, passed on as she was being rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Local communities in both urban and rural areas are replete with similar activities involving gender-based violence (GBV), resulting in preventable mortality and morbidity.

GBV

GBV is violence directed against a person because of that person’s gender or violence that affects persons of a particular gender disproportionately. Violence against women is understood as a violation of human rights and a form of discrimination against women and shall mean all acts of GBV that result in, or is likely to result in physical harm, sexual harm, psychological, or economic harm, or suffering to women. It can include violence against women, domestic violence against women, men or children living in the same domestic unit. Although women and girls are the main victims of GBV, it also causes severe harm to families and communities. Approximately one in three women and girls worldwide will experience physical or sexual violence in her lifetime.

GBV can occur at any point in a person’s life, in times of peace or instability, according to data from UNICEF. According to the 2018 National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS), 33 per cent of women age 15-49 in Nigeria have experienced physical or sexual violence; 24 per cent have experienced only physical violence, two per cent have experienced only sexual violence, while seven per cent have experienced both physical and sexual violence. The incidence of GBV is growing astronomical with the activities of insurgency in the North East. From forced and early marriages to the physical, mental or sexual assault on a woman, one in three Nigerian women have experienced physical violence by age 15 (NDHS 2013).

Strategy

As part of global strategy to address GBV the global community recently marked 16 Days Activism on GBV with a view to raise awareness about GBV and to curb the menace. The event, a roundtable was organised by the British High Com- mission and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to mark The Start Of 16 Days of Activism with the theme ‘Women on The Frontline – Tackling Gender Based Violence’. The 16 Days of Activism against GBV is an annual international campaign that starts on November 25 (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and ends on December 10 (Human Rights Day).

On November 28, the Deputy British High Commissioner, Ms. Gill Atkinson, and the USAID Deputy Mission Director, Ms. Sara Werth, hosted a panel discussion with women-led GBV prevention and response service providers that operate across Nigeria. The roundtable called for continued efforts to support women- led GBV prevention and response service providers who are supporting victims and survivors across Nigeria. Discussions focused on the increasing rates of GBV as a result of the increase in criminality and banditry in the country. Participants included a forensic examiner from a sexual assault referral centre in Jigawa State, a social worker from a women’s shelter in Kaduna and a legal expert from the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, amongst others. USAID Deputy Mission Director, Ms. Sara Werth said: “USAID will use its convening power to strengthen coordination for the GBV response.

To start, we are looking at how to better integrate GBV interventions across all our programmes. We will also work to address the programming gaps we identified today in partnership with the government of Nigeria and the private sector.” In March 2023, USAID updated its Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment policy. The policy strives to eliminate GBV and miti- gate its harmful effects on individuals and communities so all people can live free from violence. All too often violence against women and girls becomes normalised.

Rape

For each rape reported in connection with a conflict, the United Nations (UN) estimates that between 10 and 20 cases go unreported. Impunity, silence, and stigma are part of the problem. Speaking at the roundtable, Acting British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Atkinson said: “We need to remember that GBV does not occur in some distant place; it is happening in our local communities, potentially to our colleagues, neighbours, or even family members.” According to experts, GBV is a human rights violation that affects not only physical health but also mental health and may lead to self-harm, isolation, depression and suicidal attempts.

To this end, Atkinson reasons: “Ending GBV is a top priority for the United Kingdom (UK) Government and a cornerstone of our new International Women and Girls Strategy. “Our 2023 International Women and Girls Strategy outlines ending GBV as a top priority, and we have most recently supported the creation of the Mirabel centre in Lagos, the first Sexual Assault and Referral Centre (SARC) in Nigeria. “Through our programmes, we also support victims and survivors of GBV in the Northwest and Northeast states. This includes le- gal advice, psychosocial support, and police investigation training.

UK’s support

“The UK also has supported the Nigerian government to integrate GBV-related information and services into broader social protection systems, in particular a referral system. This has included strengthening GBV service directories and training government officials. We continue to work closely together with the Nigerian government to protect human rights, with a special focus on the rights of women and girls of Nigeria.” Some of the causes of GBV are gender inequality, and the norms and beliefs that violence against women and girls is acceptable, cause gender-based violence. There are also many factors that increase the risk of GBV, with women and girls living through crises experiencing an increase in both the frequency and severity of GBV.

GBV and domestic violence can, however, be prevented. Prevention is about changing attitudes, gender roles and stereotypes that make violence an institution that women accept and raising awareness about different types of violence. Also, raising awareness about GBV is key to spreading the clear message of zero tolerance of all forms of violence against women and girls. It’s also key to informing victims of their rights and the support services available to them.