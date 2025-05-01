Tackling Frequent Building Collapses

Share

The collapse of a three storey building at Oremeta Street, in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State on Saturday, April 19, 2025 which left seven people dead and 13 injured has brought up the troubling issue of the recurring similar incidents over the past decade across the country.

And more significantly, the need to tackle the menace and put in place sustainable solutions to drastically reduce the tragedy.

According to the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbo, the building in question housed the popular Equal Rights Restaurant and Bar but as it collapsed at about 9 am on that fateful day several workers, customers and a family of three were trapped under the rubbles. Worrisome indeed is the claim by the residents and neighbours that the building was abandoned for over a decade before a recent construction work was done on the top floor.

Yet, some people decided to live and work therein without considering the grave implications of taking such risk! Of concern also was the lack of any investigation on its safety and assurance by the relevant authorities. Unfortunately, this scary scenario is a repeat of what led to casualties related to previous building collapses in various parts of the country.

A recent record on building collapse incidents in Nigeria shows that between 2011 and 2019, about 84 collapse incidents were recorded and only 21 happened outside Lagos. The report adds that 59 per cent of these incidents involved buildings still under construction while 41 per cent were existing structures

. However, going by the data provided by Estate Intel, an organisation with focus on safety in the real estate industry, there was an average of 4.8 building collapses each year over a five years period, specifically between 2017 and 2022.

The most affected areas include Lagos Island followed by the Ebute-Meta axis. Factors fingered in the collapse are the quality of the building construction as well as the prevalence of old and dilapidated buildings in these places. For instance, on November 1, 2021 the Fourscore Heights building collapse had a casualty figure of 44.

That of the three storey building on Akanbi Crescent which took place on February 12, 2022 led to the deaths of two people. While the collapse of another three-storey building on Ibadan Street on May 1, 2022 sent 10 people to their early graves, the one which involved a two-storey building on Ago Palace Way which occurred on May 7, 2022 claimed no human life.

Going by the data provided by Estate Intel, an organisation with focus on safety in the real estate industry, there was an average of 4.8 building collapses each year over a five years period, specifically between 2017 and 2022

In specific terms, though 2017 recorded the highest numbers of building collapse of the five years numbering nine, the year 2011 had the highest number of building buildings, according to Brookings Institution. With regards to the root causes of the incidents 36% was due to poor construction of the buildings and 20% took place because of old age and their dilapidated state.

Other causative factors include gas explosion, and heavy downpour of research findings faulting the overarching trend traced to the lag on the part of the agencies responsible for upholding construction standards in addition to the enforcement of relevant regulations.

The two agencies with the mandate to carry out such functions are the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Agency (LASPPPA) and the Lagos State Building and Control Agency (LABSCA). The latter has the vision to ensure that buildings in the state are designed, constructed and maintained to high standards of safety, to protect the lives of the residents and the properties of the owners.

But the frequency of building collapse and the attendant casualties leave questions to be answered by the agencies concerned. It is, however, worthy of note that the state government has taken the right step forward to reduce the recurring incident of building collapse. For instance, in March Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu launched the Certified Accreditors Programme (CAP).

This is a reform aimed at strengthening building regulations and ensuring safer construction practices by the stakeholders. The programme, inaugurated at the White Stone Events Centre in Oregun, inducted 111 certified accreditors, comprising privatesector consultants and monitoring officers.

These accreditors will collaborate with government agencies to enforce compliance with building codes. CAP is a stakeholderdriven initiative arising from recommendations by a panel set up in 2021 to advise the government on necessary intervention in the building industry. But it is important to note that the government cannot do it all alone.

We have our parts to play. In the light of that, we should give a listening ear to the recent clarion call made by Sanwo-Olu in response to the building collapse at Ojodu-Berger. Said he: “I encourage every member of the public to remain vigilant and report any case of substandard construction or unauthorised development to the relevant authorities”.

The salutatory aim of course, is for the government to have relevant information at its finger tips to eliminate the risks associated with building collapses and unplanned construction from the Centre of Excellence. Prevention will therefore, save precious lives and valuable property. The time for the holistic approach is now.

Share