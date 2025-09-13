Tackling Electoral Violence As 2027 General Elections Approach

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, one of the biggest threats to its democracy remains electoral violence. From ballot snatching to intimidation of voters and clashes between rival political supporters, electoral violence has been a recurring nightmare since the return to civilian rule in 1999. Beyond its immediate human and material costs, it erodes public trust in the electoral process and deepens political instability.

The 2023 elections witnessed disturbing incidents of violence across several states. Reports documented cases of arson, attacks on polling units, and targeted harassment of voters along ethnic and political lines.

These incidents not only disenfranchised thousands of citizens but also cast a shadow on the credibility of the polls. With less than two years to 2027, stakeholders must act decisively to prevent a repeat of those ugly incidents.

Electoral violence thrives where political competition is seen as a zero-sum game, with victory meaning access to state resources and defeat meaning political oblivion. Politicians often deploy thugs to disrupt elections in areas where they are weak, hoping to suppress turnout or nullify results. Weak law enforcement, delayed prosecution of offenders, and a culture of impunity allow this cycle to continue unchecked.

To break this cycle, a multi-pronged approach is needed. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must collaborate closely with security agencies to identify flashpoints and deploy adequately trained personnel. Early-warning systems should be activated, with community-based intelligence feeding into a rapid-response mechanism to de-escalate tensions before they boil over.

Equally important is holding perpetrators accountable. Prosecution of electoral offenders must be swift and public to send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated. The proposed Electoral Offences Commission, if operationalised before 2027, could play a pivotal role in ensuring justice and deterring future offenders.

Civil society organisations and the media have a role to play in peace advocacy and voter sensitisation. Campaigns that emphasise peaceful participation, tolerance of opposing views, and respect for the rule of law can help shift the political culture. Religious and traditional leaders, who wield moral authority in many communities, should also be enlisted to preach against violence and promote dialogue.

Political parties must commit to peaceful campaigns by signing and honoring peace accords, as facilitated by bodies such as the National Peace Committee. They should discipline members and supporters who engage in acts of provocation or incitement.

Ultimately, curbing electoral violence is not just about security on election day — it is about strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions. When elections are free of fear and coercion, citizens are empowered to make genuine choices, and governance becomes more inclusive and legitimate.

However, experts across academia, civil society, and security institutions continue to advance strategic, multi-faceted solutions to protect democratic integrity and public safety:

Break the culture of impunity and enforce justice

The International Crisis Group underscores the urgent need to counter impunity by ensuring swift and visible prosecution of electoral offenders. Despite existing legal frameworks, including the Public Order Act and the 2022 Electoral Act, convictions remain sparse, with only around 60 cases resolved as of mid-2022.

The establishment of the Electoral Offences Commission and Tribunal is seen as a vital institutional reform to provide dedicated oversight and quicker enforcement of electoral laws.

Harness technology for early detection and rapid response

According to the iTelemedia report, tools like Uzabe and EiE Nigeria improved response times to incidents by about 35% during the 2023 elections. These platforms allow citizens to report violence anonymously, producing geo-tagged alerts that trigger rapid deployment of security forces.

Additionally, AI-driven monitoring of social media helped INEC’s Situation Room process over 12,000 digital reports during the last election, disrupting planned attacks in eight states.

Strengthen community-based security and trust-building

Experts advocating within the Conflict Research Network West Africa (CORN West Africa) call for regulating community vigilante groups and integrating them into formal security structures for greater coordination and accountability. They stress shifting from militarised responses to locally driven, preventative peace strategies in North Central Nigeria.

Broader stakeholder engagement; featuring INEC, security agencies, religious leaders, and CSOs; has taken place in platforms such as the National Defence College workshop focused on political violence and election security.

Tackle small arms proliferation and ethnic/regional flashpoints

The Nigeria Risk Index stated that over one million small arms circulate within the country, fueling electoral violence. Experts recommend DDR programmes (Disarmament, Demobilisation, Reintegration) to reduce weapons availability.

The Index also called for early-warning systems and community dialogue mechanisms to address conflicts—particularly in regions with farmer–herder clashes, banditry, or secessionist unrest (e.g., Southeast and central Nigeria).

Promote peaceful political campaigns & responsible rhetoric

Former head of state General Abdulsalam Abubakar, during a peace accord signing, identified electoral violence risks ranging from attacks on INEC personnel to orchestrated intolerance during campaigns.

He warned that unbridled political ambitions may lead to violence and called on political actors to ensure civil discourse.

At the grassroots level, the Grand Imam of Ekiti, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, urged religious leaders and parents to play a proactive role by counseling youths against political thuggery and advocating for moral upbringing and peaceful political participation.

Civil society voices, including the Society for Positive Change, also encouraged politicians to avoid funding violence and instead run issue-based, tolerant campaigns.

Also, media coalitions such as the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition (comprising IB, Dubawa, Africa Check, FactMattersNG, Insight, FactCheckHub, and others) are actively countering election misinformation through rapid fact-checking and promoting responsible journalism.

Online platforms must enhance content moderation and governments should publicly denounce ethnically charged content that spawns division or violence.

As Nigeria edges closer to the 2027 elections, the stakes are high not just for electoral management but for preserving democratic credibility and citizen safety. These expert-backed strategies offer a multifaceted roadmap: reinforcing legal accountability, leveraging technology, empowering communities, regulating weapons, promoting respectful political discourse, and safeguarding information integrity.