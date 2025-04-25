Tackling Eagles, Falcons’ Decline In Results From The Rootscurtain Falls On Ikoyi Club Easter Tennis Clinic Saturday

Share

The annual Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic which began on Tuesday with the training of young smashers at the tennis courts of the Ikoyi Club 1938 ends today with the finals of the various categories of the event.

Up to 100 kids of various ages within the cadres in the programme took part in the talent hunt project of the elite club.

For the 2025 tennis Clinic, boys and girls kids between the ages of 5 and 7, 8 and 10, 11 and 13 as well as 14 and 16 were involved in the clinic but today, winners are expected to emerge in all the categories across the two genders- male and female.

Chairman of Tennis section, Diran Famakinwa, told newsmen that he was hopeful of a grand final day event because of the intense training session of the kids all week.

“The technical people on ground are among the best in the country and so I am very hopeful that the final event will be very entertaining.

“We are blessed with many talents but events like this are meant to identify the smashers that can take the country to another level in the continental and global stage,” Famakinwa said.

Attractive prizes will be given to the winners just as top members of the club are expected to be in attendance to add more glamour to the final day of the Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic.

Share