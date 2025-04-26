Tackling Eagles, Falcons’ Decline In Results From The Roots

Share

Last weekend, Morocco were crowned champions of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history after defeating two-time winners Mali 4-2 on penalties at the Stade El Bachir in Mohammedia. The hosts held their nerves in the penalty shoot-out with goalkeeper Zakaria Alaoui emerging as the hero, saving two spot-kicks to delight the home fans after a tightly-contested final between two of the tournament’s most consistent sides.

In the shoot-out, Morocco converted all four of their spot-kicks with confidence. Ziyad Baha, Zakari El Khalfioui, Amine Ouahabi and Ilies Belmokhtar were all on target.

Mali’s Issa Koné and Lamine Keita both saw their efforts saved, handing the title to the hosts. Nigeria’s U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, failed to qualify for the tournament which produced the continental representative of Africa for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The last time Nigeria took part in the global event was in 2015. Now that the cadet mundial is every year, the Nigeria Football Federation must work towards getting the Eaglets back on the global stage. Qatar will host the tournament for five years and Nigeria must bounce back stronger.

This weekend, the country’s U-20 team, the flying Eagles, will compete in Group B along with Morocco, Kenya and Tunisia as the AFCON for this age grade takes centre stage in Egypt.

The Nigerian team with seven continental titles are the most successful in the competition but youth football has evolved in Africa such that the Flying Eagles must double their efforts for them to pick a FIFA World Cup ticket.

Only during the week, Nigeria defeated Egypt 2-1 in a friendly encounter but it is not enough to confirm the readiness of the boys. Head coach Aliyu Zubairu has assured that the ticket to the U-20 World Cup is the target.

Nigeria has been struggling in age-grade football especially with the regional format created by the Confederation of Africa Football.

The poor results and failed campaigns of the U-17 and U-20 teams are fast affecting the Super Eagles. There are no young ones breaking into the Super Eagles. A few youth players transited into the Super Falcons but then, the senior women’s national team is also fast losing its grip of dominance on the continent.

In the past six years, who are the Eaglets/Flying Eagles players joining the Super Eagles? This is a systemic failure! Because these teams failed to make it to the global stage over the years is not enough to allow the players who took part in recent years to rot away. The NFF has failed the lovers of the game by not providing proper transition template to serve as a feeder arrangement for the Super Eagles.

The lacklustre run of the Super Eagles in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers is largely due to the inability of the technical department and the federation at large to bring out quality youngsters to challenge the ageing ones that are near their retirement. Besides, it is important to create competition in the national team such that players will strive to keep their places in every position.

On the other hand, the Falconets and Flamingos have been doing well. The Flamingos defeated Algeria 4-0 only last week and they are on the verge of picking a ticket for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Sad enough, despite the injection of a few of them into the Super Falcons, the senior women’s national team has been on the decline on the continent. They have failed to win the WAFCON in the past three editions with the very last one as the worst outfit as Nigeria placed 4th.

The NFF has to be deliberate about tackling the decline in fortunes for the senior national teams. And doing this, the schools, grassroots and age-grade football must be taken seriously. The national scouts should work towards getting the best legs in these junior cadre to join the senior one no matter how they finish at the continental or global scene. There are loads of talents in Nigeria and they can only be fished out if the federation deliberately work towards it. Rather than look inward to get good talents, the federation now relies on Nigerian players born abroad to boost the national team. The way to go is to look inwards and ensure the aim of FIFA is staging these events, which is to help in develop young ones, are realized. Spain as an example enjoyed the services of some young players to rule Europe in the last European Championship. Modern football belongs to the youths because of their energy, mobility and overall resilience on the pitch.

The future of the Eagles and Falcons will be much better if the federation intentionally ensures more younger talents are injected into the senior fold and this has to be a continuous exercise. The time to act is NOW!

Share