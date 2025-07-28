Tackling Corruption Through Public Interest Litigations

AKEEM NAFIU writes on the exploits of a rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), in its pursuit of transparency and accountability in governance through public interest litigations

What has happened to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) audit report? Why has contractors who collected over N167 billion from 31 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) but failed to execute any projects not prosecuted?

These questions were among the latest being asked by the SocioEconomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in its pursuit of transparency and accountability through public interest litigations SERAP has urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to promptly investigate the allegations that high-ranking officials and politicians indicted in the report of the forensic audit on the NDDC between 2000 and 2019 obstructed the publication of the report.

The group urged the President “to direct Fagbemi and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly identify those responsible for obstructing the release of the report and bring them to justice for obstruction of justice”.

SERAP also urged him to direct the AGF to publish the NDDC forensic report immediately and to name and shame those responsible for the alleged embezzlement of over N6 trillion, bring them to justice, recover any proceeds of corruption, and provide adequate compensation to victims.

It stated: “The NDDC forensic audit report allegedly reveals grim allegations of misappropriation of N6 trillion in the commission between 2000 and 2019, and that there are over 13,000 abandoned projects in the Niger Delta.

“The missing N6 trillion and over 13,000 abandoned projects in the Niger Delta have continued to have a negative impact on the human rights of Nigerians, undermining their access to basic public goods and services, such as education, healthcare, and regular and uninterrupted electricity supply. “The NDDC forensic audit report was supposed to be published by the Buhari’s administration.

Four years after it was submitted to the former president, the report still has not seen the light of day”. In the letter dated 5th July, 2025 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “While the audit report may make uncomfortable reading for the indicted officials and politicians, your government has a constitutional responsibility to publish it and act upon its recommendations.

“Obstructing the release of the forensic audit report or hiding it is a grave and willful attempt to obstruct, prevent and pervert the course of justice for the allegations of corruption in the NDDC”.

It noted that approximately N1.4 billion was reportedly approved for the auditors who carried out the NDDC forensic audit, which has been gathering dust. It vowed to take appropriate legal actions before the ECOWAS Court of Justice to compel the government to comply with the request in the public interest.

SERAP sues NNPCL

SERAP has filed a lawsuit against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited over the “failure to account for and explain the whereabouts of the alleged missing N500 billion, which the NNPCL failed to remit to the Federation Account between October 2024 and December 2024.”

The suit followed the allegations by the World Bank that out of the N1.1trillion revenue from crude sales and other income in 2024, the NNPCL only remitted N600 billion, leaving a deficit of N500 billion unaccounted for. In response to SERAP’s Freedom of Information (FoI) request, the NNPCL had claimed through its lawyers, Afe Babalola and Co, that the FoI Act does not apply to it.

But in the suit numbered FHC/L/ MSC/553/2025 at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP seeks “an order of mandamus to direct and compel the NNPCL to account for the alleged missing N500 billion, which it allegedly failed to remit to the Federation Account between October 2024 and December 2024.”

The suit, filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare, Ms Oluwakemi Oni, and Ms Valentina Adegoke, states: “Nigerians continue to bear the brunt of these missing public funds from the NNPCL meant for the economic development of the country. “There is a legitimate public interest in providing the details sought. The NNPC has a legal responsibility to account for and explain the whereabouts of the missing oil money.

“The country’s oil wealth ought to be used solely for the benefit of the Nigerian people, and for the sake of the present and future generations. “Without the full recovery and remittance of the missing N500 billion oil revenues, the dire economic situation may worsen and Nigerians will continue to be denied access to basic public goods and services.”

SERAP noted that the Auditor-General of the Federation and the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) have, for years, documented reports of the disappearance of oil money from the NNPCL. “The World Bank recently disclosed that out of the N1.1trillion revenue from crude sales and other income in 2024, the NNPCL only remitted N600 billion, leaving a deficit of N500 billion unaccounted for.

“The revenue and other incomes were expected to be paid into the Federation Account and shared by all levels of government, but the NNPCL reportedly failed to do so.” Aside from the suit, SERAP urged NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bayo Bashir Ojulari, “to account for and explain the whereabouts of the missing N500 billion, which the NNPCL failed to remit to the Federation Account, between October 2024 and December 2024, as revealed by the World Bank.”

SERAP urged Mr Ojulari “to identify those suspected to be involved, surcharge them for the full amount involved, and hand them over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and prosecution.”

In a Freedom of Information request dated 17th May, 2025 and signed by Oluwadare, the organisation said: “There is a legitimate public interest in explaining the whereabouts of the alleged missing N500 billion oil money and grave violations of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended].

“Had the NNPCL accounted for and remitted the alleged missing N500 billion to the Federation Account, it is likely that more funds would have been allocated to the fulfilment of economic and social rights, such as increased spending on public goods and services.”

Suit on N167bn unexecuted contracts

In another case, SERAP sued President Tinubu over “the failure to direct the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun, to name and ensure the prosecution of the contractors who collected over N167 billion from 31 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) but failed to execute any projects.”

Joined in the suit as respondent is the AGF. In the suit numbered FHC/L/ MISC/121/2025 filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is asking the court to compel President Tinubu to direct the AGF to bring to justice, as appropriate, any companies and contractors who collected over N167 billion of public funds from 31 MDAs but failed to execute any projects.

It asked for the publication of the specific names of the companies and contractors, as well as details, such as locations, as documented in the 2021 Audited Report by the Auditor General of the Federation. SERAP argued: “The allegations of corruption involving many companies and contractors who collected over N167 billion from 31 MDAs have continued to impair, obstruct and undermine access of poor Nigerians to public goods and services.”

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Ms Oluwakemi Agunbiade, states: “Granting the reliefs sought would ensure transparency and accountability in how any public funds are spent by MDAs, and reduce vulnerability to corruption and mismanagement.”

Before the suit, SERAP had urged President Tinubu “to direct Edun and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, to disclose the specific names of the companies and contractors who collected over N167 billion from 31 MDAs but failed to execute any projects. In the letter dated 30th November, 2024 and signed by Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Publishing the names will make it hard for companies and contractors to get away with complicity in grand corruption.

“Holding the companies and contractors who collected over N167 billion from 31 MDAs but disappeared with the money accountable would also prevent and combat waste, fraud, and abuse in the spending of public funds. “The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. (NBET) alone reportedly paid N100 billion to companies and contractors for projects not executed.

“The 30 other MDAs include Nigerian Correctional Service; National Pension Commission, Abuja; Federal College of Land Resources Technology, Owerri; and Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) Office.

“Others include: Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF); Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development; Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Niger state; National Centre for Women Development; Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution; National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB); Federal University of Gasua; and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“The companies and contractors that allegedly disappeared with public funds meant for public projects may also be liable for aiding and abetting the commission of acts of grand corruption.

“We would, therefore, be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. “If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest”.

Probe ‘missing N26bn’

SERAP has urged President Tinubu to direct Fagbemi and appropriate anticorruption agencies to promptly probe allegations that over N26 billion of public funds were missing, diverted or stolen from the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2021.

The damning revelation, it said, was documented in the 2021 audited report published on November 13, 2024 by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

SERAP said: “Anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing public funds should be fully recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

SERAP urged the President to “use any recovered stolen funds to fund the deficit in the 2025 budget and to ease Nigeria’s crippling debt crisis.”

In the letter dated 1st February, 2025 and signed by Oluwadare, the organisation said: “There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for these grave allegations. “Tackling corruption in the oil sector would go a long way in addressing the budget deficit and debt problems”.

Stop giving cars, houses to judges’

In another public interest intervention, SERAP urged President Tinubu to stop the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike and 36 governors from usurping the authority and responsibilities of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and heads of court through giving cars and houses to judges.

SERAP said: “Such practices are clearly antithetical to the constitutional principles of separation of powers, checks and balances and the rule of law, and may create the perception that the judiciary is subservient to the executive.”

The group also urged him to direct Fagbemi, as a defender of public interest, to challenge in court, the constitutionality and legality of the practices by members of the executive of giving cars and houses to judges in Abuja and across the states.

In the open letter signed by Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Politicians ought to keep their hands off the judiciary and respect and protect its integrity and independence. Politicians must treat judges with dignity and respect. “The Nigerian Constitution and international standards make clear that the judiciary is neither subservient to the executive nor the legislature.”

The letter, copied to Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite, UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, added: “Undermining the fundamental principle of separation of powers risks constraining the ability of the judiciary to act as a check on the executive.

“SERAP urges you to substantially improve funding for the judiciary to enhance their working conditions, welfare and pensions through existing constitutional arrangements and mechanisms, to uphold the independence and autonomy of the judiciary and to protect judges from executive interference. “Your government has the constitutional and international obligations to promote public confidence in the judiciary and safeguard the rule of law.”

About SERAP SERAP’s work includes research and publications, legal support and litigation, public mobilisation, media advocacy and government engagement. It highlights and educates the general public on civil rights. The group received the Wole Soyinka Anti-Corruption Defender Award in 2014. It has also been nominated for the UN Civil Society Award and the Ford Foundation’s Jubilee Transparency Award.

SERAP serves as one of two Sub-Saharan African civil society representatives on the UNCAC Coalition, a global anti-corruption network of over 310 civil society organisations (CSOs) in over 100 countries. It has filed many public interest cases and petitions before Nigerian courts, ECOWAS Court, African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.