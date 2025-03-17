Tackling Corruption Through Public Interest Litigations

Share

AKEEM NAFIU writes on the exploits of a rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), in its pursuit of transparency and accountability in governance through public interest litigations

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has been lauded for its dogged pursuit of the rule of law and human rights since 2004. Its role in sustaining the fight for human rights and press freedom had equally been well noted.

Among many laurels, it was awarded the 2014 Anti-corruption Defender Award of the 9th Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting for “a stern stance on human rights that transverses Africa, and for making substantive the full implications of human rights as a tool of remaking communities, and for uplifting the human worth of citizens”.

The organisation was also nominated for the UN Civil Society Award and the Ford Foundation’s Jubilee Transparency Award. SERAP is a member of the UNCAC Coalition, a global anti-corruption network of over 350 civil society organizations (CSOs) in over 100 countries, which is committed to promoting the ratification, implementation and monitoring of the UN Convention against Corruption. It previously served as one of two Sub-Saharan African civil society representatives on the governing Committee of the Coalition.

Supported by strong legal expertise, the organisation’s efforts continue to shape transparency and accountability in Nigeria. Below are highlights of some of SERAP’s latest demands for accountability via letters and freedom of information (FOI) requests signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

Trillions of FAAC allocations

SERAP has asked the 36 state governors and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to “provide documents on the spending of trillions of FAAC allocations received by your state and the FCT since 1999, and to widely publish any such documents”.

It urged them “to invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to jointly track and monitor the spending of FAAC allocations by your state and the FCT and to probe any allegations of corruption linked to the allocations.”

The request followed reports that FAAC disbursed N1.123 trillion to the federal, state, and local governments for March 2024 alone, while states collected N398.689 billion. In the FOI request dated April 20, 2024, the organisation said: “Nigerians ought to know in what manner public funds including FAAC allocations, are spent.”

Council funds

SERAP also urged the 36 state governors and Wike to “disclose details of federal allocations meant for local governments in your state and the FCT and the actual disbursement of the allocations to the local governments since the return of democracy in 1999″

It urged them “to promptly invite ICPC and EFCC to investigate the actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations meant for local governments in your state and the FCT since May 1999.” It quoted former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who in DecemTackling corruption through public interest litigations ber 2022, stated:

“If the money from the Federation Account to the State is about N100million, N50million will be sent to the chairman but he will sign that he received N100 million. “The chairman will pocket the balance and share it with whoever he wants to share it with”. In an FOI request, the organisation said: “Nigerians have the right to know the details of actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations in your state and the FCT”.

‘Missing N825bn, $2.5bn for refinery repairs’

SERAP urged the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) Limited, Mr Mele Kolo Kyari, to “account for and explain the whereabouts of the alleged missing N825 billion and $2.5 billion meant for ‘refinery rehabilitation’ and other oil revenues, as documented in the 2021 annual report by the Auditor-General of the Federation”. SERAP, in a letter dated January 4, 2025, noted that the annual report was published on November 27, 2024.

It urged Kyari “to identify those suspected to be responsible for the disappeared oil money and hand them over to the ICPC and the EFCC”. The letter partly reads: “The grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest a grave violation of the public trust and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, national anti-corruption laws, and the country’s international obligations.

“The allegations have also undermined the economic development of the country, trapped the majority of Nigerians in poverty and deprived them of opportunities”. SERAP added that it would consider appropriate legal actions to compel the NNPCL to comply with its requests in the public interest if it failed to respond.

Missing N26bn in Ministry of Petroleum Resources, PTDF

In another development, SERAP urged President Bola Tinubu “to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and appropriate anticorruption agencies to promptly probe allegations that over N26 billion of public funds are missing, diverted or stolen from the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in 2021.”

It said the damning revelations are documented in the 2021 audited report published on November 13, 2024, by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

SERAP, in a February 1, 2025, letter, said: “Anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing public funds should be fully recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

The group urged President Tinubu to “use any recovered stolen funds to fund the deficit in the 2025 budget and to ease Nigeria’s crippling debt crisis.”

The letter reads in part: “Poor Nigerians have continued to pay the price for the widespread and grand corruption in the oil sector. “Despite the country’s enormous oil wealth, ordinary Nigerians have derived very little benefit from oil money, primarily because of widespread grand corruption, and the entrenched culture of impunity of perpetrators.

“According to the 2021 annual audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, the PTDF in 2021 reportedly paid over N25 billion [N25,607,890,403.11] for ‘contracts without any supporting documents.’ “The Auditor-General fears ‘the money may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

SERAP writes

Trump over looted funds SERAP has also written US President Donald Trump, urging his administration “to promptly identify US-based proceeds of corruption traced to former and current Nigerian public officials and their associates and to ensure the full recovery and return of any such stolen assets to Nigeria.” SERAP said:

“Any return of proceeds of corruption from Nigeria must meet strict transparency and accountability standards to ensure the funds are used solely for the benefit of the Nigerian people.”

The group urged Trump to “direct the US Department of Justice to promptly initiate civil asset forfeiture proceedings against proceeds of corruption traced to former and current Nigerian public officials and their associates so as to fulfil several noncontroversial commitments by the US to assist Nigeria in asset recovery matters.”

The request followed the recently returned $52.88 million in allegedly forfeited corruption proceeds linked to a former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

In the letter dated January 18, 2025, the organisation said the returned assets represent “a tiny fraction of the over $500 billion that has been reportedly stolen from Nigeria and located in the US or otherwise subject to US jurisdiction. “Our requests are brought in the public interest, and in keeping with the requirements of the UN Convention against Corruption to which both the US and Nigeria are states parties.”

Borno ecological funds

SERAP urged President Tinubu to “direct Fagbemi and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly investigate the spending of the billions of naira of Ecological Fund collected by Borno State since 2001, including the N816 million collected by the state between January 2024 and June 2024.”

The group said: “Suspected perpetrators of allegations of corruption and mismanagement of ecological funds should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any proceeds of corruption should be fully recovered”.

The group also urged the President to “direct Mr Fagbemi and appropriate anticorruption agencies to urgently identify and ensure access to justice and effective remedies to affected victims in Borno state.”

SERAP urged him to “direct Mr George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to work with appropriate anti-corruption agencies to track and monitor the spending of Ecological Fund by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, 36 state governors, the 774 local government areas, as well as all emergency management agencies across the country funded through the Ecological Fund.”

In the letter dated September 21, 2024, and signed by Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Your government has a legal obligation to address the prevalence of flooding across the country and its effect on people, and to ensure that the money meant to stop the floods is not lost to corruption.

“There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice for the victims of Borno’s flood and accountability for the spending of the monthly ecological funds collected by the state through the FAAC.”

Petrol price hike

In another letter, SERAP urged President Tinubu “to direct the NNPCL to immediately reverse the second increase in petrol prices in one month, pending the hearing and determination of the suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja challenging the legality of the powers of the NNPCL to increase petrol prices.”

SERAP filed a lawsuit against the president and NNPCL “over the failure to reverse the apparently unlawful increase in the pump price of petrol, and to probe the allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the NNPCL.” In the open letter dated October 12, 2024, the organisation said:

“The latest increase in petrol prices makes a mockery of the case pending before the Federal High Court, and creates a risk that the course of justice will be seriously impeded or prejudiced in this case.

“One of the fundamental principles of the rule of law is that it applies to everyone, including presidents and CEOs of public institutions.” The letter was over the increase from N897 to N1,030 per litre.

