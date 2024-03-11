Tackling corruption in judiciary

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the damaging effects of corruption on the nation’s justice system, saying it has led to lack of trust and negative change in public perception about the judiciary. The lawyers spoke at the weekend on the heels of an allegation by an international agency, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) that corruption is prevalent in the Nigerian judiciary. A representative of the UNODC, Melissa Omene, made the allegation while speaking at a judicial accountability event in Abuja. Omene backed her claim with the outcome of a 2019 survey that was conducted by the UNODC and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which revealed that “20 per cent of those who had contact with the Nigerian judiciary were confronted with a request for the payment of a bribe”.

The UNODC’s representative noted further that a study on gender and corruption carried out in 2020 by the foreign agency revealed that “male judges are far more likely to be involved in bribe-seeking conduct than their female colleagues”. ICPC corruption index In a related development, a recent report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has shown that the sum of N9,457,650,000 was corruptly demanded, offered and paid as bribe between 2018 and 2020 by the nation’s judiciary. The ICPC report indicated that cases of outright demand and offer of bribes were “mostly linked to election matters” with six female judges reporting that they were offered N3.307 billion, while five male judges reported being offered N392.2 million.

The probe titled; “Nigeria Corruption Index: Report of a pilot survey”, was carried out by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, the research and training arm of the ICPC. Speaking on the report, a former Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said the Nigeria Corruption Index(NCI) indicates that both the public and private sectors are complicit in the high corruption levels in Nigeria.

He noted that the survey also identifies the specific practices that are contributing to the corruption levels, saying this is the sort of information that stakeholders require to plan and evaluate their anti-corruption work. He further assured of ICPC’s commitment to stopping corruption in Nigeria using all lawful means and capabilities, including deployment of knowledge and data for effective anti-corruption action. The report partly reads: “Overall, the justice sector had the highest level of corruption with a score of 63. The level of corruption in the justice sector was heightened by stupendously high amounts of money offered as bribes to judges by lawyers handling high electoral and other political cases. “A large percentage, 73 per cent of justice sector respondents did not experience a situation of outright demand or offer of bribe.

Nevertheless, it remains alarming that 16 per cent of respondents had experienced such blatant demands or offers of bribes. “Follow up discussions indicated that the cases of outright demand and offer of bribes are mostly linked to election matters. “Money involved in the highlevel corruption in this sector was categorized into money demanded, offered or paid. Demands are made by court officials including judges, while bribery offers and payments are made by lawyers or litigants. “The total amount of money reported by the justice sector respondents as corruptly demanded, offered and paid between 2018 and 2020 was N9,457, 650,000.00 (N9.457 billion). “78 respondents constituting 8.7 per cent of all justice sector respondents reported offers or payments of bribes to influence the judicial process.

Out of the 78 justice sector respondents that reported amounts of money offered or paid, 63 were lawyers. This number makes up 9.9 per cent of all lawyers surveyed in the justice sector. The 63 lawyers that reported payments were mostly male being 69.8 per cent, while their female colleagues constituted 30.2 per cent of that population. “In all, the total amount of money reported by lawyers was N5,733,986,000.00 (N5.733billion). The amount reported by female lawyers was N918,045,000 (N918million) while male lawyers reported N4,815,941,000 (N4.815billion). “The amount of money offered to judges was next in volume to payments made by lawyers. In all, N3,699,664,000 (N3.699billion) was reported by 11, that is 8.9 per cent of the 123 judges surveyed. 6 (54.5 per cent) out of the judges that reported the offers were female, while 5 (45.5 percent) were male. “The total reported by the six(6) female judges was N3,307,444,000 while the five (5) male judges reported N392,220,000.00.

These amounts made up 34.97 per cent and 4.15 per cent respectively of the total amount reported by justice sector respondents. Judges reported 39.12 per cent of the bribes offered and paid by justice sector respondents. “The court staff reported the lowest amount of money offered as bribe to influence the outcome of a judicial process. The total amount of money reported by court staff was N24,000,000. “Grand corruption in the justice sector also manifests in the form of fraudulent alteration of court documents. In the experience of justice sector respondents, court staff are most responsible for this corrupt practice.”

Lawyers speak Sharing his thoughts on the ‘pervasive’ corruption in the judiciary and the way out, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Solo Akuma, who expressed sadness, posited that if there is any evidence that a judicial officer has been compromised, the appropriate anti-graft agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should come after such a judicial officer. According to the SAN, “The point I am making is that government has institutions it could use to detect those judicial officers who have corrupted themselves or allowed themselves to be corrupted. “But government failed to use those institutions like the EFCC and the ICPC to get at these people.

So, where this is not done, a reasonable belief would be that there is no corruption and that it is only a mere lamentation of those who lose their cases. “To check corruption, government must turn its searchlight on judicial officers and anyone who is found to have been corrupted should be dealt with in accordance with the law. “Judicial officers don’t have immunity like the president and governors. The only condition is that you must, in the first instance, take them to the National Judicial Council (NJC) where the NJC would in turn find out whether they have been corrupted or not and would now kick them out of the judiciary and hand them over for trial. “Government should also be prepared to get information from those who have anything to show that a judicial officer has corrupted himself or allowed himself to be corrupted. Government should encourage people to complain. “My final point is that to change the judiciary, those being elevated to the High Court Bench should be thoroughly examined.

This is because that is the source of judicial appointments. They must be people who have character, incorruptible people, people who can look at anybody in the face and say I will not accept bribes. “There are such personalities, and many of them abound in the judiciary as of today. The few that appear to have done the wrong thing have smeared the entire good name of the judiciary. “It takes two to tangle.

A judge cannot leave his office to go and meet a litigant and say, give me money and I will give you favourable judgement. There are people; who either act through proxy or they have one-onone interface with the judicial officer. So, both the taker and the giver of the bribe also commit an offence”. On his part, another SAN, Afolabi Olatunde, said, “For me, when you talk of pervasive corruption in the judiciary, it would amount to blanket allegation if the particular arm of the judiciary is not mentioned. “One thing we seem not to appreciate is the fact that when it comes to the issue of corruption, we should be fair to the judicial arm of government. I don’t understand why people only single out the judiciary. “The judiciary is part of Nigerian society. So, when you talk of pervasive corruption, we should be looking at Nigeria as a component.

We have heard so many stories about how the executive arm of government manipulates our resources in terms of getting one or two things which are not in conformity with the dictates of the law. “We saw what happened in the legislature as the second arm of government wherein budgets are being padded which is even beyond what the executive arm had proposed, and the judiciary is there.

“So, I am always not too comfortable when the judiciary is being singled out as being corrupt. We should be looking at Nigeria as a single component and I felt that if we want to discuss the issue of corruption, we should be looking at in what way can we stamp out corruption from Nigeria and not just the judiciary? “But when we talk of pervasive corruption in the judiciary, many people just conclude and are targeting judicial officers; how about support staff in the registry? “The thing is so complex, and I feel that those who think they have evidence at a point in time to reach their conclusion make it public.

“But the unfortunate thing is that nobody would come out to say he had given a bribe to a particular judicial officer”. On the way out, the SAN tasked the government to ensure that judicial officers were properly taken care of in order not to expose them to corruption. Olatunde also called for mechanisms that would ensure proper investigation of allegations against judicial officers and that where anyone is found culpable, such an individual should be made to face the law. “We have cases in the past where allegations of corruption were made against a specific judicial officer and when pieces of evidence were brought before the relevant institution, they were prosecuted and even removed from office,” the SAN added. For Dr Adewale Kupoluyi, “Corruption has become a common phenomenon in our country today.

There is hardly any sector that can be said to be free from corrupt practices. “Hence, it is not a thing that is peculiar to one sector alone. Corruption has become a recurring decimal because of our eroded value system, too much emphasis on money, and our weak system that allows it to thrive with little resistance. “There are many judicial officers who are honest, brilliant, patriotic and hard-working, while bad eggs cannot be ruled out, and this does not apply to Nigeria alone.

“Hence, it is difficult to allude that there is pervasive corruption in the judiciary without having any empirical basis. “Mind you, judges and judicial officers constitute a small percentage when we consider the personnel of the Nigerian legal system; that is, those that are directly or indirectly responsible for the administration of justice in Nigeria. “Hence, rather than saying pervasive corruption in the judiciary, it might be better to say that there is pervasive corruption among personnel of the legal system comprising judges, lawyers, court personnel, police and prisons, to name afew.

“These stakeholders work hand in hand, and it is difficult and almost impossible to insulate one entity from the others because it’s an entire system working together. “Corruption in the judiciary can be addressed by remunerating our judges better, checking other ‘accomplices’, who corrupt judges, and imposing stiffer penalties on those found to be corrupt. “Our politicians too cannot be exempted from this blame game because they have infiltrated the judiciary. Many of these politicians, in their desperation for power, would rather prefer to win elections through the back door using the courts by filing fictitious litigation. “Another area that we should look at is the existing procedure for appointing judges that places too much power on the executive arm by influencing those who eventually become judges.

“The change would require a constitutional amendment to insulate the judicial arm, as provided for under the checks and balances principle, from being at the mercy of state governors and the president. “Until all these measures are institutionalized, the quest to have a reasonably, not completely corruptfree judicial system, may remain an illusion”. A Lagos-based lawyer, Tobi Oyesina, noted that that the pervasive corruption in the judiciary has led to lack of trust and change in public perception about the judiciary. “A lot of people now believe that laws are made for the poor man and not the rich. Justice has become a commodity that can be bought and people believe that the justice system can now be manipulated to suit various purposes. “The danger with this perception is that people will begin to resort to self-help as they can no longer trust the judiciary to dispense justice. The slogan that the court is the last hope of the common man is gradually losing its savour”.

Oyesina said. Speaking on the way forward, the lawyer said there should be, “a complete overhaul of the judiciary, merit and competence needed to return as the basis in the appointment of judicial officers. “There should be better welfare for judicial officers and the independence of the judiciary should be enforced. The NJC needs to take decisive action on erring judicial fficers to serve as deterrence to others”. In his views, a rights activist, Timileyin Ojo, said: “Of course, there may be few elements in the judiciary that are bad. One cannot shy away from that. It is, however, easier to notice the negative side of any person or any system.

“The positive aspect hardly registers sufficiently to the good measure of appreciation by the populace. And when in a system, a few bad elements commit some atrocities, the tendency is for the people to register a negative perception against such a system. “In the judiciary today, I still believe as a practitioner that we have a majority of judges that are quite upright. “Those ones are doing creditably well. It will now be a form of injustice to rubbish the entire judiciary because of the negative activities of a few of the judges that are perpetrating atrocities. “Besides, when you look at the judicial system in Nigeria and the Nigerian populace, the tendency is for some people to want to blame every other person except themselves for their own failure. “There are many cases that I believe have been rightly decided yet generating controversy and attracting negative comments both in the conventional and social media.

“And until you read some of those judgements, that is when you will see that many of such cases are naturally bound to fail as a result of the way they were presented to the judiciary or the inherent failure in the facts presented to the court and the inability of such cases to meet the requirements of the law. “It is therefore my position that a few wrong judgements here and there cannot and should not lead to a total damnation of the judicial system. “In fact, the wrongs committed by such judges would be less in severity when compared to the negative campaign against the entire judiciary. “Many people forget that when you mount a general campaign against the judiciary for its damnation, you are not only sending wrong signals to the rest of the world about your country, you are equally condemning the internal survival of the country itself. “On what to be done, I will call on the NJC to more pro-active in the appointment and discipline of judges. The Council should not allow any bad element to rubbish the good name the judiciary has built for decades”.