Tackling Cases Congestion

Lawyers back Tinubu’s proposal for amendment of judicial laws

Some senior lawyers have spoken in defense of President Bola Tinubu’s proposal for the review of the Court of Appeal and High Court Acts to allow for more judges. The lawyers, while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend, submitted that such review will have a positive impact on justice delivery as it will help in clearing backlog of cases pending before the courts. New Telegraph Law recalls that Tinubu recently requested the Senate and House of Representatives to amend Nigeria’s key judicial laws to substantially increase the number of justices in the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.

In separate letters read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, Tinubu sought the amendment of the Federal High Court Act to raise the statutory number of judges from 70 to 90, and the amendment of the Court of Appeal Act to increase the number of Appeal Court judges from 70 to 110. The proposed amendments also seek to introduce virtual hearings and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms at the appellate level.

Tinubu argued that the increase was as a result of the growing volume and complexity of appeals nationwide, which had placed immense pressure on the intermediate appellate court and contributed to prolonged delays in the resolution of cases. He explained that the amendment bill also aims to clarify the judicial structure of the Court of Appeal by restructuring provisions on composition, precedence and ranking.

With enough judicial officers, a significant percentage of justice sector’s crisis’ll be tackled

This includes clearer rules on the seniority of justices and the status of the president of the Court. “The bill seeks to restructure provisions relating to the composition, precedence, and ranking of Justices of the Court of Appeal, including the ranking of the President of the Court and the determination of seniority among Justices,” the letter read. President Tinubu stressed that the amendments further introduced provisions for virtual court proceedings, allowing the Court of Appeal to conduct hearings through electronic and audiovisual means.

The president also proposed the establishment of an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) centre within the Court of Appeal. This move, he noted is intended to encourage the settlement of suitable disputes outside full adversarial proceedings, thereby reducing the court’s workload and promoting faster resolution of cases.

According to Tinubu, the amendments would update outdated terminology in the existing law, including references to virtual hearings and modern correctional nomenclature, while consolidating interpretative provisions to ensure clarity and consistency with the current legal framework.

He stressed that the expansion has become unavoidable due to the increasing workload at the Court of Appeal and is expected to reduce delays in the administration of justice, strengthen access to justice, and enhance public confidence in the judiciary. The president also highlighted that the Federal High Court’s responsibilities have expanded significantly.

“The Court now bears a substantial and expanding responsibility for the prosecution of terrorism-related offences, transnational organised crimes, and other matters touching directly on national security,” he explained. According to Tinubu, increasing the number of judges would improve the judge-to-case ratio, accelerate adjudication, and enhance the quality of judicial decisions. He added that it would also allow for greater judicial specialisation in technically demanding areas such as terrorism, financial crimes, taxation, intellectual property, maritime law, and electionrelated litigation.

Concerns over cases congestion

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, had in 2022, expressed deep concerns over the menace of cases congestion, saying Nigerians, especially the political class, are the most litigious people on earth. He noted that the barrage of cases flooding the various courtrooms has continued to put the judiciary under immense pressure. “In every little disagreement, we rush to court and in every lost case, we rush to appeal even up to the Supreme Court, no matter how little the issue might be.

That has obviously accounted for the several appeals pending in the Supreme Court. “Though we receive scathing criticisms from members of the public over our over-bloated docket, we are neither in any position to regulate case inflow to the court, nor have the supernatural powers to attend to all in one-fell-swoop”, Ariwoola said. While addressing judges of the Federal High Court on December 15, 2025, the current CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, admitted that traditional courtroom methods alone could no longer sustain the weight of matters pending for adjudication.

She said: “Delay in the administration of justice remains one of the most persistent concerns expressed by both the Bar and the public. “While some delays are structural, many are preventable. A judge must not regard himself or herself as a passive moderator of proceedings. “The courtroom requires guidance, firmness, and purposeful control. Effective case management is not optional; it is central to judicial responsibility.

“Accordingly, the National Judicial Council will continue to strengthen oversight of case progression, not as a tool of intimidation, but as a means of supporting institutional discipline and improving justice delivery”. In the same vein, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, disclosed that as of October 31, 2025, the appellate court had about 31,618 appeals and 3,382 motions pending.

“During the 2024/2025 legal year, the court received 5,225 appeals and 9,906 motions across its 20 Divisions. “In the same period, we successfully determined 3,193 appeals and heard 5,623 motions. Of the appeals concluded, 2,503 were dismissed, while 690 were allowed,” Justice Dongban-Mensem added.

In his assessment, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, disclosed that at the end of the 2023/2024 legal year, a total of 161,999 cases were pending and carried over to the 2024/2025 legal year. According to him, within the period, 19, 925 cases were filed, which brought the total number of pending cases to 181,924.

“From this number, a total of 16, 019 were disposed of, leaving 165,905 pending cases. The breakdown of the 16,019 cases disposed of is as follows: civil cases: 3,113; criminal cases: 5,818; motions: 3,724; and fundamental human rights cases: 3,364, bringing it to a total of 16,019 cases. “Therefore, a total of 44,650 civil cases, 44,078 criminal cases, 46, 228 motions and 30, 949 fundamental rights enforcement applications, remained pending at the end of the last legal year”.

Lawyers speak

In his submissions, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), noted that in addition to.the review, there is a need for the judiciary to improve on its “institutional integrity. “Recent patterns have created troubling perceptions that strike at the core of judicial legitimacy,” Osigwe noted, adding that “one of the deeply distressing frustrations endured daily by litigants, lawyers, and ordinary citizens is the unpredictability of court sittings.

“Every day, Nigerians rise before dawn, navigate long distances, brave insecurity on the highways, spend scarce resources on transportation, and appear in court with the hope that their matter will finally move forward, only to be met with the disheartening announcement that ‘the court is not sitting’, ‘your case will not go on, so take a date’, or even waiting for hours only for one’s matter to be adjourned off record.

“For many, this means wasted time, wasted resources, renewed anxiety about the progress of their case or loss of confidence in the ability of the court to deliver timely justice. “More critically, this experience chips away public faith in the judicial system. Justice that is unpredictable in its administration risks becoming inaccessible in its outcome”, Osigwe added.

Increasing judges must be paired with rigorous recruitment to maintain quality alongside quantity

In his views, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, submitted that , “part of the review will provide the avenue to speed up justice delivery. Having more judges on the Bench will no doubt, reduce to the bearest minimum, the backlog of cases pending before the courts .

“Do we know that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is still handling 2009 and 2010 cases?. You’re talking about a 16-year backlog. “When you have enough judicial officers, you take away a significant percentage of the crisis. Increasing judges must be paired with rigorous recruitment to maintain quality alongside quantity”. Speaking in the same vein, a rights activist, Abiodun Olugbemide, said: “President Tinubu’s proposal for the review of Appeal Court and High Court Acts is expected to have positive effects on justice delivery.

“According to the request of the President, increasing the number of Federal High Court judges from the statutory 70 to 90, and that of Court of Appeal Justices from 70 to 110, the introduction of virtual hearings, and the Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms at the appellate level, will definitely encourage settlement of suitable disputes outside full adversarial proceedings, thereby reducing the court’s workload and promoting faster resolution of cases.

“My concern is actually not about the increase in the number of judges and justices, but about the expected efficiency. It will still amount to a waste of resources, if they merely increase in number, but not in efficiency. “Therefore, I propose that deliberate and intentional efforts be structured in a way to check how long a case should stay, before conclusion”.