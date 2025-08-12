Tackling Bad Road, Waste Mgt At Zuba Fruit Market

The rainy season brings joy to everyone, but the road leading to the fruit market in Zuba, a community on the outskirts of Abuja, tells a story of neglect and dirty environment, FATIMAH OGUNSANYA reports

The Zuba Fruit Market is the largest fruit market in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It has several sections for different fruits such as watermelon, orange, pine apple, tomatoes, carrots, carbage and other fruits. It also houses the only garri depot in Abuja.

Despite the worsening economic conditions in the country, the market provides a source of income for many people. It generates a lot of revenue for the local government through daily tickets purchased by traders and marketers. During the rainy season, the market poes a lot of challenges because of the poor condition of the road.

The road is always muddy, wet, and slippery, so bikers avoid going beyond the market junction, and those who do return have a different story. Vehicles, large and small, are not exempted, especially the day or two after a rain. Whether it rains heavily or lightly, the road becomes chaotic.

Frequently, vehicles become stuck in the mud. Rain boots are required when venturing into the market for those who can afford them and those who cannot stand the risk of rubbing mud on their clothing while shopping. Those who are familiar with the market are not surprised; they plan ahead of time. But those who are new to the market are usually overwhelmed by the dirt, stench and muddy terrain.

Unmanaged road

Repair of the road was done in 2021 while the previous local government chairman was in office. The rehabilitation work started from CL Okoli to the fruit market roundabout leaving out the other sections if the road According to some traders, the road was poorly done and some believe the road rehabilitation was used for electioneering campaign; others believed the road was used to generate income for the government.

“I’ve been in this market for a long time; this is how the road has been since I began selling here,” says Mallam Adamu. Another marketer told Inside Abuja that the road leading up to the market is better compared to other parts inside the market. “This part of the road is better; the plantain and watermelon side is worse. We that sell there don’t wear these small boots; we wear the long boots, the ones that reach your ankles,” said a plantain seller.

Roadside traders

Inside Abuja observed that those who sell by the roadside sit in the mud to sell their goods. In the market there are traders who sell their goods in front of other people’s shops; that is, they were given space in front of other people’s shops to sell their goods.

Some paid the shop owners for the space, some paid the market committee for the space, while most of the roadside traders implanted themselves in the space. “This is how we sell our goods; we put two to three sacks on the ground to avoid the mud before shading our goods,” a pear seller explained. An orange seller said, “Since we can’t afford shop rent, we have to sit in the mud and dirt to sell our goods.”

Inside Abuja learnt that various factors led to the damage and worsening of the road. These include lack of proper drainage system and lack of proper market management. Although, the market has a standard drainage system which was constructed towards the end of COVID-19 pandemic, lack of proper waste management has made the drainage systems clogged with refuse and waste.

Other parts of the drainage are clogged with sand brought by flood while in some parts of the market, the drainage has collapsed as a result of heavy duty trucks parking non too of them. With the drainage system overflowing and no other place to dump refuse, traders have turned to dumping their refuse on the road, causing further damage to the road.

Other parts of the market, such as the watermelon, plantain, basket, and orange areas, are only partially walkable during the dry season due to piles of spoilt and rotten fruits littered around the place. Every rainy season, the market committee uses stone to fill in some of the deepest potholes on the market road.

This is done to make it easier for large vehicles to pass, but even so, trucks carrying garri and plantain do not pass through the market during the rainy season. Shop owners are responsible for clearing the drainage in front of their shop, while roadside traders pay N100 daily for refuse disposal.

Despite this, the market road is littered with refuse. “We pay N100 every day for Mai shara; if we don’t pay, they won’t let us sell, but they don’t pack the dirt,” explains a plantain seller. According to sources, the market generates enough money to keep it clean, but mismanagement has kept the market in its current state.

Every shop owner in the market pays a certain amount of revenue to the local government each year, and roadside vendors pay a certain amount daily. There are speculations that lack of accountability have rendered many of the traders’ payments insignificant.

Call for action

The market can be made clean not just during the rainy season but all year round. In order to achieve this goal, the market management system must be reorganized and the relevant laws must be enforced.

The market committee should address the issue of waste disposal, as it is the primary factor affecting and damaging the market road. To address waste management issues in the marketplace, the market committee can conduct waste management research and collaborate with fruit and vegetable waste management experts.

This will benefit the market in different ways, including the elimination of illegal refuse dumping and the ability for the market to generate revenue through the sale of recycled waste. Increased responsibility and accountability by the market committee, will benefit not only the market road but also the market in general.

Once a waste disposal system has been established, strict and ethical regulations should be imposed on market traders to prevent improper waste disposal. This prevents the traders from dumping their waste on the road.

Once a waste disposal system is established, as well as rules to prevent illegal dumping of refuse, the amount of refuse on the road will be reduced. Clogged drainage should be cleared to allow for free flow of water, and the drainage should be thoroughly covered to prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse.