Tackle Unemployment, Eliminate Dual Foreign Exchange, Uwaleke Charges Tinubu

Professor Uche Joe Uwaleke, Professor of Finance and Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi who is the current President of the Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, has charged President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who takes office on May 29, to address unemployment situation of the country.

Tackling unemployment, according to the former Commissioner for Finance, Imo State, would have multiplier effects on the national economy. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph on key areas Tinubu should focus on immediately, he said: ‘‘Addressing unemployment, in my view, should be the focus of the next administration.

It’s like a silver bullet to tackle many other challenges. More jobs especially in the productive sectors would translate to lower inflation and reduced insecurity. ‘‘For this to happen, the key binding constraint which is power must be fixed. You will agree with me that all these speak to human capital development; namely functional education, health and sustainable jobs. Without stable electricity very little can be achieved in these critical areas.

‘‘I think the current plan to decentralise power and encourage off-grid solutions by state governments and the private sector is a step in the right direction. So, I expect the incoming administration to continue with it. Indeed, continuity is very crucial if the country must make progress in the area of developing productive capacities.

‘‘The good news is that there is now a medium-term National Development Plan (2021-2025) as part of a perspective plan known as agenda 2050. What this means is that the new government already has a working document to run with which gives it a head start.’’ Uwaleke further stressed, ‘‘I advise the next administration to make efforts to reduce budget deficits including through plugging leakages.

The current unwieldy size of the federal government should be trimmed. For goodness sake, this country does not need as many as 44 ministers as we have today. The number should be reduced to 37 since the Constitution makes provision for ministers drawn from each state of the federation and the FCT.

The number of ministries can also be pruned to less than the current 28 through merging related ones.” Speaking on foreign exchange management and other related troubling economic policies, Uwaleke proposed that, ” The National Development Plan recommends harmonisation of multiple exchange rates as well as fuel subsidy removal among measures to achieve macro-economic stability and fiscal consolidation.

It’s a no brainer that multiple exchange rates encourage round tripping and are inimical to capital inflows while in the case of the latter it has promoted opacity in the operations of NNPC Limited as well as contributed significantly to worsening government fiscal position through increased borrowing.

‘‘So, both are undesirable and need to be phased out. It’s equally important to advise that the CBN’s independence in the conduct of monetary policy should be respected by the incoming administration. While the issue of fuel subsidy removal is within the purview of the government, issues to do with maintaining price stability, which includes exchange rates, should be left to the CBN.

‘‘In this regard, the new administration should set up a Fiscal and Monetary Policy Coordinating Committee, comprising seasoned Finance experts and Economists, saddled with the responsibility of synchronising fiscal and monetary policies.”