Tackle Power Crisis To Save SMEs, Ogun Frontline Businesswoman Tasks Tinubu

Alhaja Olabosipo Banjo, a prominent businesswoman and mother of three-time governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently address Nigeria’s erratic power supply, which is hindering the growth of small and medium-scale enterprises.

The 96-year-old frontline community leader stressed the need for a stable power infrastructure to support the development of businesses, saying such a measure was crucial to the economic growth and prosperity of the country.

Banjo made the call on Thursday in Sagamu shortly after she was installed as “Asiwaju Eleja,” the leader of Fish Sellers and Seafood Association of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter.

The colourful installation ceremony followed the businesswoman’s consistency and commitment to the growth and progress of the association, which is an umbrella body of fish and seafood traders in the state.

Banjo, who expressed concern over the epileptic power situation in the country, urged the present government to prioritise the development of a reliable and efficient power sector and also create a more favourable business environment to foster job creation and economic expansion.

“The best way our government can support businesses is to address the issue of epileptic electricity in the country. Without tackling power deficit, Nigeria cannot experience the desired economic breakthrough,” she noted.

“As fish sellers, we want to call on the government to provide steady electricity so that we can focus on growing our businesses without the constant stress of power outages,” Banjo added.

While emphasising the importance of practical experience in the fish and seafood business, the Asiwaju Eleja advised the government to consult with experienced traders and professionals in the industry instead of relying on theoretical knowledge to revamp the economy.

Banjo recalled how she started the fish trading at the age of 10 and inherited the business from her late grandmother.

According to the business tycoon, she successfully raised all her children through the business.

“I learnt this business from my grandmother, Efunpelu, when she was selling fish at Ijokun. I used to wear Buba mini skirts to struggle with her in the fish trade and, today, among the elders and leaders of fish sellers in Ogun State, I am crowned as the ‘Asiwaju Egbe Eleja.’ May God ease the task for me,” she said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Ogun State Chairman of the association, Chief Egbejobi Owolabi Aremu, disclosed that Mama Banjo was appointed as Asiwaju Eleja because of her long years of dedication and commitment to the progress of the association.

While encouraging members to emulate the businesswoman, Aremu encouraged them to remain patient and steadfast, assuring them that better days are ahead and that present challenges will eventually subside.

