‘Tackle mass unemployment to reduce insecurity’

A retired army general, Adeyemi Adetayo, has suggested the revitalisation of key sectors of the economy to create opportunities for youths. According to the retired military chief, tackling mass unemployment will help check the security challenges facing Nigeria.

He said these at an event in Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Area to welcome him back home after retiring from the Nigerian Army. Adetayo, whose last posting was at Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre Abuja, urged the federal and state governments to take the issue of youth unemployment seriously.

“If there is employment, half or more of the problems in our country would be solved,” he said. Adetayo also suggested that Nigeria can also have more than one army like other countries to reduce some of the national problems.