Tacha Throws Shade Amid Davido, Tiwa Savage’s Feud

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘PepperDem’ housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has thrown shade at celebrities amid the bullying allegation of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, against her colleague, Davido.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that New Telegraph filed a petition against Davido over the alleged bullying and threats to life by Davido.

Tiwa Savage, in the petition making rounds online, accused Davido of uttering disrespectful words in reaction to a post that included herself and the singer’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

The singer also expressed disappointment at Davido’s threats and reminded him of how she stood by his family, especially when he lost his son, Ifeanyi.

She claimed to have received calls from mutual connections seeking to know what she did to upset Davido and questioned her relationship with Sophia.

However, in a post via X page, Tacha heavily criticized Davido and his accomplices, saying that he turned up for the candlelight event of the late singer, Mohbad, who died of alleged bullying and controversial circumstances, whereas they are the bigger bullies.

It would be recalled that Davido was among those who attended the candlelight in 2023.

He wrote, “Lol Dude must really think this is 2018 bro it’s big 2024. Na dem rush go Mohbad’s candle night OHH!! But they’re bigger bullies!!! IT’s NOT ME!!! Big 2024!! will call out any magas BS! Nobody dey feeds anybody.”