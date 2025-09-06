Tacha Tasks Nigerians On Nation Building Rather Than Fleeing Abroad

Media personality Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has urged Nigerians to remain in the country and contribute to its growth rather than fleeing abroad for greener pastures.

In an interview with Outside the Box, Tacha encouraged Nigerians to stay back, and shared her views on why leaving the country is not always the best option.

“Nigerians need to stay in Nigeria to check this country or to effect the change we want to see. Though living in London, and seeing a lot of the things I did see, am like wow, like to an extent, like Nigeria is great, like the UK is great as well, but like Nigeria is great.”

She highlighted the systems that exist in Nigeria and how they can be uplifted and utilised for growth compared to other countries.

“I just feel like with the infrastructure and with the working system that they do have there, if Nigeria can, to an extent, uplift certain things here, lots of people would not want to leave because it’s not as easy as people think.

“People just feel, you know, when I get to the UK, greener pastures. If you have a working business or you have a working job, you have a car, you have your house, it doesn’t make sense for you to sell those properties and say, you know what, I want to go abroad, whether it’s South Africa, whether it’s London, whether it’s Dubai,” she said.