Tacha Speaks On Reasons Why She’s Not On BBNaija All Stars Edition

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate and social media influencer, Tacha, has finally opened up about why she’s not on the All-stars Show edition.

The BBNaija season 8 All-stars edition, will run for 70 days until October 1, in which one winner will walk away with a grand prize of N120 million.

However, the edition of the reality TV show was tagged, “Second Chance” which will feature former housemates from the previous seven seasons for the 2023 edition.

The organisers explained that the reason for the All-stars edition is to give a second chance to previous housemates who didn’t get the opportunity to fully showcase their talents on the show, for the first time.

In a Twitter conversation with media personality, Toke Makinwa and Mike Edwards, the former housemate shared what happened between herself and the management of the show.

Tacha claimed that they refused to pay her to appear on the show, stating that her price had already gone up than usual.

In her words: “Dem no won pay money nau! Price went up”.