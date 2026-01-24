Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha, has joined the ongoing public conversation surrounding Pere Egbi’s testimony of healing, which he attributed to prayers by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Taking to her social media page, Tacha addressed widespread scepticism about miracles, stressing that miracles should not be confused with magic.

According to her, many critics misunderstand how miracles work because they expect instant results without personal faith.

Tacha explained that, unlike magic, which requires no belief, miracles depend heavily on faith.

She referenced biblical teachings to support her position, noting that faith plays a central role in testimonies of healing and divine intervention.

While clarifying that her comments were not intended to defend any particular religious leader, the reality TV star acknowledged that fraudulent religious practices have contributed to public distrust.

She criticised certain pastors who exploit people’s desire for quick solutions, saying this has encouraged the spread of fake churches across the country.

She also addressed questions about why pastors do not simply visit hospitals to perform miracles, explaining that traditional Pentecostal practices often involve organised prayer visits by church members to the sick, some of whom later return with testimonies.

Tacha concluded by admitting that the actions of dishonest clergy have damaged the image of Christianity in Nigeria.

However, she maintained that these excesses do not invalidate the existence of miracles, reiterating that faith remains a fundamental requirement for them to occur.