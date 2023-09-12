Tacha Slams Troll Who Called Her ‘Worst Thing’ From Rivers

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has taken to her X page to drag a troll who insulted her, saying she’s the “worst thing” that came out of River State.

Tacha who is known for being outspoken, straightforward and a no-nonsense lady did not hesitate to hit back at the troll who attempted to undermine her existence in her state.

The drama all began when an individual, with an X handle @Neo_Diali took to his Twitter account to disparage Tacha.

The troll wrote; “Tacha is the worst thing that came out from Rivers State.”

In response, Tacha had no time to waste on his derogatory comment, as she clapped back at the troll, stating that he’s in his 40s and hasn’t done anything in his life.

Tacha wrote; “…wait! Look at this waste of a man that’s still entering ‘Mile 3’ along the bus and shouting ‘my leader, my leader’ up and down!!

“I’ve done more for Rivers State than you ever will in your life! Try and get a life!! You’re pushing 40; I’m in my 20s; you will never stop cryinggggg, and I’m here for it.”

