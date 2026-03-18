Nigerian media personality and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has criticised religious individuals who do questionable things but turn to religious observances during specific periods.

The Guinness World Record (GWR) holder described such patterns as hypocritical, arguing that it is wrong and insincere to live right only during specific seasons while going back to being questionable characters.

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Tacha questioned the sincerity of such expressions of faith, stating that religion should not be reduced to occasional rituals.

“The way people practice religion is almost like a joke to me. You do all sorts of things all year, only to fly to Mecca and walk around the Kaaba, or show up in church on Sunday and sit in the front row.

“After the whole ritual is done, you return to your normal life,” she said.