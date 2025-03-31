Tacha Slams Nigerians In UK For Not Acknowledging Her

Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 housemate, Tacha Akide has publicly called out Nigerians in the United Kingdom (UK) for recording her in public without acknowledging her presence with a simple greeting.

Tacha took to her Instagram page to express her frustration and disappointment with how her fellow Nigerians interact with her abroad.

According to the media personality, while several Nigerians spotted her during the day, none tried to exchange pleasantries. Instead, they opted to record her on their phones, a behaviour she found distasteful.

READ ALSO:

She said: “You guys will not believe I saw so many Nigerians today, which was great. But the crazy part was that you’re seeing me, and you cannot even say ‘Hi.’ I can’t begin to count how many white people saw me and said I looked beautiful today.

“The Nigerians that saw me today, what came into their heads was to record me with their phone. I am not begging you to say ‘Hi,’ but if you’re not going to say ‘Hi,’ don’t record me.”

Her statement has sparked mixed feelings on social media from many who ridiculed her for feeling big, while others could relate.

@bukidow reacted, “For abroad wey we no send some A list celebrities sef .”

@memetush added, “BEST AT RANTING. Your supposed celebrity status didn’t follow you there. It stayed back in Nigeria.”

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

