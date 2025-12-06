Tacha Slams Aunty Esther Over Refusal Of Life-Saving Treatment

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) reality TV star, Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha, has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding X user Omolola Mensah, popularly known as Aunty Esther, whose refusal to undergo a medically recommended blood transfusion has stirred intense public debate.

Omolola, a long-time member of a well-known church, was diagnosed with breast cancer that had already spread to her armpit.

Doctors advised chemotherapy and noted that the treatment would be more effective with adequate blood levels, a need that typically requires transfusions.

However, her church’s strict doctrine prohibits members from accepting blood transfusions, interpreting it as equivalent to consuming blood. This stance has reportedly influenced her decision to decline the procedure.

A fundraiser coordinated by media personality Wisdom Obi-Dickson generated ₦30,776,252, with a notable ₦5 million donation from Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen.

Supporters rallied behind Omolola’s reputation as a trustworthy personal shopper on X, where she built a sizable following.

Obi-Dickson announced on Friday that Omolola had chosen to reject the transfusion. While expressing respect for her faith, he later stepped down from managing the fundraiser, citing complications.

He claimed that her church had allegedly threatened her with disfellowshipping and that her family considered her survival “God’s will.” He also alleged that Omolola asked a caregiver to misrepresent her decision and described her as “not a good or honest person.”

The situation triggered widespread reactions online, including from reality star Tacha, who delivered a blunt assessment of the unfolding drama.

Tacha further questioned what she described as religious inconsistency — accepting doctrines that permit deceptive behaviour while rejecting medically essential procedures.

She added that the ₦30 million raised for Omolola’s treatment could benefit many others in Nigeria who are willing to fight for their lives.

She said, “Honestly all, if somebody wants to die, I don’t see the argument. You people, should allow the person to die. I don’t see reasons for trying to save someone who doesn’t want to be saved… This isn’t about religious belief; it’s just pure madness.”

“And let’s be for real, I’m not surprised about Aunty Esther’s situation. She has consistently shown recklessness and a lack of care… but because she’s Twitter’s favourite, y’all keep giving her a pass.”

On the religious debate, she wrote: “Isn’t it funny how your religion allows you to lie? If you can lie, you can steal and cheat. Your religion permits all that but won’t allow a blood transfusion to save your own life?”

Tacha concluded by suggesting that the fundraiser should be redirected:

“That ₦30 million can save 50–100 lives in today’s Nigeria. Just channel the funds to people who want to live, and let those who want to die do so in peace.”

The debate continues to gain traction online as Nigerians question the intersection of faith, medical ethics, and public donations.