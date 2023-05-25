Tacha Replies Ella Over Drug Accusations

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem Gang housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has broken the silence after her colleague, Ella accused her of chronic drug abuse.

Recall that Ella who went live on Instagram claimed that Tacha is a drug, adding that Tacha’s weight loss is as a result of her constant use of narcotics.

In response to Ella’s accusations, the unbothered Tacha took to her own Instagram page to address the situation.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself, she expressed her amusement at the fact that her critics are fast becoming increasingly agitated.

According to the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt’s first daughter, she is the very essence that sustains her detractors, implying that their attention and discussions revolve solely around her.

She wrote, “Ouuuu! I got ‘em mad my FAULT! TACHA The AIR they BREATH!”

