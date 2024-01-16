Tacha Recounts Rejecting N18m Offer To Sit On Same Table With Male Fan

Season four Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and brand influencer, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has claimed she was once offered $20,000, which is equivalent to N18 million, to sit at the same table with a male fan at AY’s comedy show.

The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt First Daughter made the remark while speaking on the latest episode of her show, the Big Friday Show on Cool FM alongside her guest, Phyna.

Giving the reason for rejecting the money, the reality TV star explained that she felt there was more to it than just sitting at the same table.

She said, “I went to AY’s show two years ago and my road manager came and told me that a man was willing to give me $20,000 if I came to his table.

“I didn’t accept the offer because after I go to the table, I would have to follow him home.”

In response, Phyna asserted that some female celebrities and influencers are into high-profile “runs”, which is how they can finance their flamboyant lifestyles.

She said many of their colleagues flaunt lifestyles that their earnings from the entertainment industry can’t afford.