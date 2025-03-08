Tacha Reacts To Natasha’s 6-Month Suspension

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has broken down in tears as she reacts to the ordeal and suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Senator Natasha was recently suspended following her clash with the Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha had accused Godswill Akpabio of victimizing her for turning down his sexual advances.

While her petition failed to be substantiated, the Senate had on Thursday announced her suspension on the floor of the House for 6 months nd withdrew all her security details.

READ ALSO:

This stirred an uproar on social media, as some have perceived it as unfair and unjust treatment towards her.

Reacting to the development, Tacha, who reacted tearfully to the video, wondered whether women had a right in the country.

She said, “It’s crazy. It sounds like it is a crime to be a woman. See what this woman is going through for literally speaking up; it’s crazy.” Reaction trailing these posts; miz__danielle wrote: “Wetin be this one again na? ” mabelsaturday remarked: “It’s funny how women in the comment sections are laughing over something serious.” brendanukagod__ asked: “lets look at this from another dimension. Why didn’t Senator Natasha speak out since, instead of now, she’s been asked to leave her seat to another seat? Why not petition Akpabio after instead of going to live TV? Her husband is unwise… NO OFFENSE.. This is my own opinion” thereal_beth asked: “You women are laughing? Imagine what is happening to a woman in power. You wey nobody know your ipa! Wetin go do you if person h@rra$$ you? Continue” Watch video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabi Radio (@sabiradio)

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

