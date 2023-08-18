Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has voiced her opinion on the recent incident orchestrated by an All Star housemate, Ike against a fellow contestant, Ilebaye.

The reality star took to her Twitter page, to share her thoughts on the unfolding drama which involves All Stars housemate Ike, who allegedly teamed up with several male housemates to engineer a plan to provoke Ilebaye into receiving her third strike, ultimately leading to her disqualification.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Ike apparently scattered Ilebaye’s belongings throughout the house, in other to provoke her, leading to her disqualification.

Responding to this spiteful act,Tacha, who’s know to be outspoken and straightforward on her “Pepper Dem” season of BBNaija, didn’t hold back her thoughts on the matter.

She expressed her dissatisfaction with the behavior exhibited by Ike and the other participants involved in the plot.

In a tweet posted on her official Twitter account, Tacha berates the actions of the housemates but also extended her support to Ilebaye, wishing her success in the competition despite the challenges she’s facing.

In her words;

Na this kyn problem i Dey like lool! Hands down sh*tty behavior! At this point I just prayy Ilebaye WINS!! To just rub it on y’all faces. Must be ment,”

