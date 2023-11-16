Tacha Reacts To Blacklash For Calling Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck ‘Upcoming Artistes’

Famous Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and media personality, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has explained why she referred to rappers, Blaqbonez and Odumodublvck as “upcoming artists”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tacha came under heavy backlash on social media for referring artists like Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck and Shallipopi as “upcoming artistes” on the last episode of her Big Friday Show on Cool FM, Lagos.

Reacting to the backlash, Tacha took to her social media page to clarify her statement via a video message, saying referring to the trio as “upcoming artistes” was not in any way condescending.

She said, “An episode from the Big Friday Show has gone viral and there’s no amount of insult I’ve not gotten. Everybody is saying, ‘Tacha called Blaqbonez an upcoming artiste. Tacha called Odumodublvck an upcoming artiste….etc’

“If I called them upcoming artistes, tell me, what is wrong with using the term upcoming artistes? I rushed to Google to see the meaning of the term upcoming musician: ‘Upcoming musicians are those singers that are no longer new because they have been around for some time and promising to make it big.’

“Now, how is I calling Blaqbonez an upcoming artiste me putting him down or being condescending? Blaqbonez is my guy, Odumodu is my guy, Shallipopi…” (sic).