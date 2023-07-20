Tacha Reacts To BBNaija All Stars Edition

A tweet from DSTV Nigeria stated, “Some of your faves didn’t really have a chance before. Here is to second chances,”

In response, Tacha mockingly referenced the BBNaija show to a popular Telenovela movie, ‘Second Chance’, to express her criticism of the announcement

She wrote, quoting the organizers tweet, “Second Chance ko El Salvador ni,”

However, her comment didn’t sit well with social media users, as many felt she’s still pained from her disqualification.

Here are reactions trailing savage reply of Tacha to BBNaija All Stars promotions.

mhizgolden19 stated: “Rest in Jesus name scince u are not going,live the second chance what ever to go, why are u stil pain until now na wa oh”

Olurops added: “This madam is pained because multi choice did not pick her.”

bigHotbaby1 penned: “There’s nothing like second chance in All stars. Big brother celebrity or All star is for big stars that are entertaining. Hope we get to see them on Sunday”

Sir_Adele penned: “They made you Tacha, pay some respect”

splendidsylvia1 opined: “Tacha u still pained over multichoice”

Just__Halal said: “He con be like show for housemates way never make am”