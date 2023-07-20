Tacha Reacts To BBNaija All Stars Edition

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Tacha Akide has reacted to the anticipated ‘All stars edition’ of the reality TV show.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that the organizers of the show said the All stars edition is a ‘second chance’ for previous housemates of different editions to get a chance to win a grand prize of N120 million.
Following the promotion of the upcoming edition promised to be exciting and mind blowing, Tacha who was disqualified during her time on the show, leaves a comment on the BBNaija ‘All Stars’ edition promotion which many has criticised.
A tweet from DSTV Nigeria stated, “Some of your faves didn’t really have a chance before. Here is to second chances,”
In response, Tacha mockingly referenced the BBNaija show to a popular Telenovela movie, ‘Second Chance’, to express her criticism of the announcement
She wrote, quoting the organizers tweet, “Second Chance ko El Salvador ni,”
However, her comment didn’t sit well with social media users, as many felt she’s still pained from her disqualification.
Here are reactions trailing savage reply of Tacha to BBNaija All Stars promotions.
mhizgolden19 stated: “Rest in Jesus name scince u are not going,live the second chance what ever to go, why are u stil pain until now na wa oh”
Olurops added: “This madam is pained because multi choice did not pick her.”
bigHotbaby1 penned: “There’s nothing like second chance in All stars. Big brother celebrity or All star is for big stars that are entertaining. Hope we get to see them on Sunday”
Sir_Adele penned: “They made you Tacha, pay some respect”
splendidsylvia1 opined: “Tacha u still pained over multichoice”
Just__Halal said: “He con be like show for housemates way never make am”