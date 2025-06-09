Tacha Reacts As Pastor Paul Adefarasin Denies Wielding A Firearm

Share

UK-based Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star, Natasha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has expressed concern over the unruly behaviour of some Nigerian Christian clerics.

She stated this while reacting to the drama involving the Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, and a car spotter.

According to her, 90 per cent of Nigerian pastors won’t get away with what they do in Nigeria outside the country.

New Telegraph reports that Pastor Adefarasin came under public criticism after a video showing him holding a pistol-like object and rebuking a car spotter filming his car went viral.

Addressing the viral video, Adefarasin denied wielding a firearm, he claimed that the object seen in the footage was not a firearm, and that he did not point it at anyone, stressing that the car spotter was aggressive.

Reacting in a video message shared via her X handle, Tacha insisted that the video showed Pastor Adefarasin holding a pistol-like object, and that the car spotter wasn’t aggressive.

She claimed that the Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church was trying to gaslight the public.

She said, “I didn’t want to say anything about the church brouhaha that’s going on until I saw clips from today’s service. Because there’s nothing I hate more than gaslighting. Everybody saw the video. We all saw the video. And from the video, we can tell who the aggressor was.

“In case you have forgotten, this pastor stopped his car, wined down, held an object that looks like a firearm and told this boy, ‘Don’t do that, don’t do that…’

“And from what I remembered, the boy was even hailing the pastor in that video. There are so many car spotters all around the world. I don’t see what that boy was doing wrong.

“I don’t see how he was being aggressive. How was he being aggressive?

“Nothing pain me pass the gullible congregation that was clapping and cheering. Because what are you clapping and cheering for?

“Didn’t you watch the video or you have selective blindness? And let me make this very clear, 90 per cent of our Nigerian Pastors will not get away with what they do in Nigeria outside Nigeria. The kind of Christianity they practice, if they try it anywhere outside Nigeria their church will close down within a year.

“Let’s not even go far, if it was Seyi Tinubu or Wike or Wike’s son that did this same thing, one part of Twitter would be burning by now and it will burn for one week. But because he is a pastor, some persons are making excuses for him.

“This is the same pastor who allegedly stepped out of his car last year to smash the windscreen of a bus that hit his car putting the passengers at risk.

“And yet wants to label the content creator as aggressive. So anybody holding a phone now is aggressive? This selective hypocrisy is so crazy. Let’s stop being hypocrites.”

