Tacha Gives Vote Of Thanks After Securing Double GWR

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and beauty influencer, Natasha Akide, better known as Symply Tacha, has expressed gratitude after Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed that she broke two titles in a single attempt.

The BBNaija star became the first Nigerian to achieve two Guinness World Records in one sitting, completing 82 makeovers in 8 hours and 144 in 24 hours during a challenging event in Lagos.

She gave full credit to God, calling the victory a divine breakthrough, and honoured her late mother, saying she felt her presence and strength throughout the ordeal.

Tacha praised her dedicated team, along with her assistant makeup artists, for staying committed through power outages, storm damage, and intense pressure.

She wrote on Instagram: “FIRST NIGERIAN TO BREAK 2 RECORDS AT A GO!!! ACTIVE ACTIVE ACTIVE!!! GOD DID IT!!! My Messiah DID IT!!!

“My mummy in heaven!! You did it!!! I felt you holding my shoulders when my knees were shaking. I carried your strength into that room, and I didn’t stop.

“My team. SIR J @soprinyeking, @otunbaseun, @mztrwealth, @youfounddera_ and my ASSISTANT MAKEUP ARTISTS… when the lights went out, you stayed.

“When the pressure got loud, you listened. When I snapped, you understood the big ASSIGNMENT. You smiled, talked, cried, and hyped the f*ck outta me till the very last second. From the depth of my heart, THANK YOU. We didn’t just work! We warred.

“To my fans!! Titans: Where would I be without you? When the world wrote me off, when I was blacklisted for being real, tough, authentic, unapologetic! You held me up. You prayed, you posted, you pushed, you defended. You made me your personal project and refused to let me quit.

“Because you don’t stop, I will never stop. The world will never forget your name.

“People see the headline; God and I know the trenches. The sleepless nights. The generator hums. The prayers at 3 AM. Swollen feet. Shaky hands that kept going. Witness forms, timekeepers, evidence, precision, tears wiped with the back of a gloved hand!! and then GRACE. Grace that does not lie.

“To everyone who called, pulled up, reposted, and believed before they saw it, THANK YOU. The same God who did this for me knows the secret prayers in your heart, and He will answer you DOUBLE… double, double, double, double.

“This is a reminder to every dreamer: Do not stop. If you don’t have haters, pray for haters because they’ll push you into purpose. While you hate, I chase destiny… and WIN. My first name is Anita, which means gracious. And grace is loud in my life.

“First Nigerian to break two Guinness World Records in one sitting. Fastest makeup artist in the world. Birthday next month!! Best gift secured. Party loading.”