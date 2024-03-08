Tacha Opens Up, Says I’ve Never Slept With Married Man

Contrary to the speculations about her, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has clarified that she has never been in a romantic relationship with a married man.

The reality TV star turns brand influencer boasted that those accusing her of sleeping with married men cannot present any evidence.

She made this known while featuring in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Tacha said; “There were rumours that I was sleeping with married men but they can’t bring one married man because they know there’s none.

“I say it proudly, any day, anytime, anywhere, in my sleep, in my dream, everything I enjoy I worked hard for it.

“Not a lot of people can boast of that because we are in an industry where there people don’t want you to progress.”