Tacha Opens Up On Nigerians Struggling In Uk

Share

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTV star and influencer, Tacha Akide, has garnered waves of reaction on social following her observation on the financial struggles of Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.

Tacha who relocated to UK last year 2024, has taken to her social media page to share her perspective on the struggles in living a comfortable life as a Nigerian in UK.

According to her, many Nigerians abroad are not financially secured as is commonly perceived.

Tacha noted that contrary to the that many Nigerians in the UK are barely surviving, with some even living less comfortably than their counterparts in Nigeria, particularly due to the high cost of living in the UK.

Tacha further stated that, from her observation, many people in Nigeria are actually living more comfortably than those abroad, especially with the rising cost of living in the UK.

READ ALSO:

She said: “You see those of you always having inferiority complex in Nigeria, thinking everyone here is rich, most people here are broke. The most broke people I have met are actually the people I met in the UK. Everyone is holding themselves. It is expensive.”

“Trust me when I tell you that the living situation here is not rosy. In fact, most people in Nigeria are living better off than people actually living here. So if you want to move, go ahead, but not with the mentality of ‘oh, it’s all rosy.’

“You see yourself spending 300k on a freaking taxi in a freaking day, 1 million on a car in a week unless you want to use the train. Think about your decision,”

Tacha’s remarks have sparked debate on social media, with many internet users, sharing their own experiences and realities of living abroad versus the expectations held by those back home.

Reactions trailing this posts;

@oluchiafundu wrote, “She is saying the truth 100%.”

@okunenyeife commented, “Anyone you see in UK walking and doing content as a track nation first is a JJC, body still dey sweet them, secondly they have not found a real purpose.”

@iammaryam_raz said, “We never hear word since Tacha come UK.”

@e.f.e.m.e.n.a_kylian wrote, “They are broke but they have basic amenities. Do not compare it to us that still shout UP NEPA.”

@godwinrealest commented, “No wonder my uncle lived there for 25 years with nothing to write home about.”

@joyaustin4743 said, “You all care so much about money without quality of life. How and what is the quality of life of those in Naija with all the money?”

Share