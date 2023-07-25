Tacha Narrates How She Was Robbed In Paris

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has been left heartbroken after being robbed of her belongings in Paris, France.

Taking to her verified Twitter handle to narrate the ordeal, the former BBNaija season 4 housemate described the incident as terrifying.

According to her, “She had arrived in the European city carrying three luggages with her but two were stolen.

The social media influencer stated that various items such as her laptop, foreign currencies, wigs, and shoes were all stolen from her in Paris.

In a series of Twitter posts, Tacha wrote: “Paris is really GHETTO!! How do you steal luggages?? 2 Big Luggages!!!

Terrifying!! Paris the real ghetto my laptop, money$, shoes, wigs, clothes all GONE”

See her posts below …

Paris is really GHETTO!! How do you steal luggages?? 2 Big Luggages!!! pic.twitter.com/SONSp4irrI — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) July 24, 2023

Terrifying!! Paris the real ghetto😭 my laptop, money$, shoes, wigs, clothes all GONE💔 pic.twitter.com/1aALq1f4Y9 — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) July 24, 2023