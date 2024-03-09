Tacha Narrates How She Receives Death Threats From Davido’s Fans

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha has narrated how she constantly received death threats from Davido’s fans after she called the singer out for liking a slanderous tweet about her.

Tacha made the revelation in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said, “I received death threats from Davido’s fans. I’ve heard people say, ‘Na our 001 you wan use play? We go show you.’”

Saturday recalls that Tacha was a staunch fan of Davido before their recent fallout when she debuted on the Big Brother Naija reality show with a tattoo of the singer on her chest.

However, she disclosed in an interview last year that she had yanked off the DMW boss’ tattoo from her body, stressing that it was for personal reasons.