January 27, 2024
Tacha Knocks Mummy Zee For Insulting Her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has knocked internet sensation, Mummy Zee, the woman who went viral for waking up by 4:30 am to cook for her husband.

Their feud started when an X-user informed Mummy Zee that Tacha was insulting her on a podcast show.

Reacting to the X user’s comment, Mummy Zee wrote, ‘’Person when nor get sense.’

Tacha who came across the comment found it disrespectful and insulted her back.

She wrote, “Take a look at this homeless piece of shit with zero self-esteem. Zomb*e has zero ability to think for herself at her big age.

“Really hope you use all that community finds you hit from begging to actually send your daughter to a good school. That way she does not turn out this stup!d hat!ng on a fellow woman because it is popular to do so or wake up at 4 am to cook rubbish for a long-throat hungry-looking man.

“See it will never be my fault y’all don’t understand “context” and to even think I was praising this fuul on an episode of the Big Friday show is just funny.”

