Tacha Hails Vee For Saving Tolanibaj During Live Eviction

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has hailed Vee over her decision to save Tolanibaj during the Sunday live eviction show.

It would be recalled that Vee was a former housemate of the BBNaija “Lockdown” season and was introduced as one of the juries for the eviction show on Sunday, alongside Saskay and Elozonam.

During her season re-union show, Vee and Tolanibaj clashed over Neo making them enemies of themselves. However, during the eviction night on Sunday, August 20th, Vee chose to save her rival, Tolanibaj.

Her actions have gotten diverse reactions as many applaud her for her growth and maturity.

One of the people who praised Vee for her actions is Tacha. Tacha has taken to Twitter to hail Vee for setting aside emotions and doing her job as a jury should.

Tacha said, “Big ups to VEE SHA!! This is what a jury is supposed to do! keep emotions asides and get the job done.. Not he helped me to plug my phone when Nepa brought light at night so I have to save him BS”.

