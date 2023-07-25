Tacha Gives More Details On BBNaija’s All-Star Snub

Social media influencer and BBNaija star, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha has given further details on why she was not part of the Season 8 All-Star edition of the reality TV show.

Speaking in an interview on Cool FM, the reality star stated that there was no point in appearing on the show if she wasn’t going to be paid for being on the show.

She also spoke on her brand being affected, stating that if she wasn’t getting something from the show, why should she be there?

Speaking further, she expressed uncertainty about the possibility of winning the grand prize since she isn’t sure she’d not be evicted before the finale.

According to her, being on the show would affect one’s brand projection to the public since going back to the show is already something fans deem inappropriate, she also spoke of her possibility of getting evicted within the first one or two weeks which would do damage to the Influencer’s brand.

Tacha said, “She doesn’t see any reason to water down her brand just to give Nigerians a show if it weren’t certain that she would be paid.

The media influencer also bragged about herself, noting that the show won’t be the same without her because she knows there’s no BBN without ‘Big T’ and nobody can do it better than her.

Watch her speak below: