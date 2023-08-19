Tacha Drags Monalisa Stephen Over Comment Of BBNaija Made Her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Natacha Akide has taken to her social media page to body-shame Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen for saying BBNaija made her.

In a recent podcast with Pulse ‘Hot Takes’ featuring Monalisa Stephen as one of its hosts, she opined that without the BBNaija platform, Tacha wouldn’t have been famous.

According to Monalisa, Tacha would still be on social media twerking to get media attention, if it not for the BBN platform that brought her to the limelight.

READ ALSO:

However, Tacha who was displeased with Monalisa’s claims started by body-shaming the actress.

Responding to the actress’ claims, Tacha said if the actress took her running regimen as seriously as she runs her mouth, she would have been in better shape.

The controversial social media influencer also noted that she had expressed her gratitude loads of times before now. She highlighted that in addition to the spotlight BBN has given her, she also puts in hard work to be what she is.

In her words: “If you run as much as you run your mouth you would have been in better shape!! Why didn’t they make Ella?? If you don’t STFU

“How many times do I have to say HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR THE PLATFORM!! Oh no, I’m supposed to resume at their office and clean desks and tables daily!! You’ll forever be dum*b!! PUT IN WORK.”

See the post below …