Tacha Drags Davido Drags Davido Amid Ongoing Drama With Tiwa Savage

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tacha has reacted to the ongoing drama between Nigerian musicians, Davido and Tiwa Savage.

The fight between the duo began after Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Tee Billz confronted Davido on Instagram for insulting his family, as he promised to teach him a lesson.

Hours later, Teebillz issued a warning in an Instagram post on Monday, accusing Davido of disrespecting his family.

He further claimed that Davido has gotten away with insulting his family despite Tiwa and their son Jamil’s affection for Davido’s daughter Imade.

Amid all the ongoing drama, Tacha took to her X page in a tweet to drag Davido for his apparent arrogance and God-complex demeanor, suggesting that he should target someone his size.

She wrote,“It’s the AUDACITY for me! When a man has a God complex what do you expect?? Lol!! Take up somebody your size for once oga BR!!!”.



