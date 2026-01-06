Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 housemate and media personality, Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha has defended Super Eagle’s forward, Victor Osimhen after his heated exchange with teammate Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s emphatic 4–0 win over Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during Monday’s match, Osimhen was captured in a footage moving aggressively toward his teammate, while Lookman appeared calm and unbothered by the confrontation.

Reacting to the development on X, Tacha suggested that the backlash against Osimhen was exaggerated, arguing that familiarity had made fans overly critical of the striker.

She questioned why similar behaviour from global football stars often goes largely unchallenged.

Drawing a comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo, Tacha asked whether the same level of outrage would follow if the football icon showed similar passion on the pitch.

She stressed that Osimhen’s intensity and drive are key reasons for his success as an attacker.

Tacha also criticised calls for the striker to be benched, noting that he was close to completing a hat-trick at the time of the incident.

She urged fans to remain calm, adding that Osimhen’s fiery attitude is part of what makes him one of the top forwards in world football.