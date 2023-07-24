Tacha Breaks Silence As She’s Find Missing In The 20 All-Stars Housemates

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha, has shared her plan with fans after missing among the unveiled 20 All-Stars Season 8 housemates.

Ahead of the unveiling, fans of the reality star were hoping to see their favourite among the 20 housemates announced on Sunday, July 23rd, but surprisingly, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha was not among the housemate that made a grand entrance into the Biggie house.

Amid the introduction of the housemates, fans of Tacha caused an uproar on Twitter regarding their fave.

Following the uproar, the reality TV star shared several videos on her Twitter page to inform her fans that she was on her way to another place of ‘no return’.

In the videos, Tacha was spotted inside a car as the driver drove her to an unknown destination. Fans of the reality star are however expecting a twist from Biggie, hoping and anticipating her entry into the house in some weeks to come as they tagged her as the life of the show. John Cross said: “Me after I put on my Gen with my last fuel to watch Tacha enter the house and she was 10000 yards away. Emotional damage.” Wole Blizz reacted: “Respect her Abeg E no easy those people went to renew their fame, but she still Dey pin for our faces.” Esterify added: “Na you for be the real queen of that house sha. How you and Erica is not there (YET) is something BBN might want to explain.” Watch the post below: