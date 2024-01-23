Tacha Advices Ladies Not To Be Faithful In Renshlatioip Until They’re Married

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and media personality, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has urged women in relationships not to be faithful to their partners until they are engaged or married.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, Tacha stated that there is no oath in a relationship that binds women to be faithful.

According to the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt First Daughter, women in relationships are single until they are married.

Tacha said; “You have to be in a relationship and not be faithful until you probably get a ring or until you’re getting married, where you have to swear an oath.

“Because which oath did you swear in a relationship that you are faithful? You are single until you are married.”