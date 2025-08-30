Table Tennis Sponsor, Siblings Celebrate Mother At 80

It was surprise galore as the US based table tennis sponsor, Charles Olayinka, arrived his Ibadan home alongside his siblings and other family members to celebrate their mother, Mrs. Nike Olayinka, who clocked 80 on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Olayinka had sponsored many Table Tennis competitions in the country while also supporting players with equipment, among whom are Khadijat Okanlawon, Shadiat Akeem, Faith Animashaun, Shuaib Adisa, and others.

The convener of the proposed Government College Ibadan table tennis tournament, expected to take place within the school premises in October, eulogized his mother, whom he described as someone who shaped his life alongside that of his siblings for the better, and stressed that they will continue to be indebted to her.

“I left for US when I was 19, I made some errors as a child and she started coming and she tried all her best to turn my life around,” he said.

“My mother has a way of making you feel important even when you are going through a lot, something that helped me during my down time while growing up.

“She was there for me when I was at my down moment and I will say there are lot of differences the way a child with parents grew up and the other way around. She supported my sports endevours and encourage my sponsorship of events till date.

“I am happy to see her joining the octogenarian club, and I am looking forward to celebrating her again and again in years to come.”

Despite not being physically present for the birthday, mama’s first born, Mrs. Elizabeth Jegede, described mama as unrelenting preacher and mother all rolled in one.

She added that Mama is now her baby after reaching the special age of 80, while also appreciating her effort in making all of the children what they are now.

Mrs. Jegede said: “You braised us all up, ready to face the world. We understand what forgiveness and love truly means. You keep retraining us with your life manuals and SOP. Mama with the little talents each of us received we are able to soar and fulfill destiny in a grand way.”

In her own words, Mrs. Abimbola Oluwunmi, who was on transit while the surprise birthday was ongoing, said they are not just celebrating Mama’s birthday, but also the gift of her life, love, and her endless sacrifices.

Speaking further, Oluwunmi said: “You are the heart of our family, the pillar of strength, and the source of so much wisdom and joy.

“Mum, I appreciate the countless ways you’ve cared, guided, and prayed for us over the years. Your love has been unconditional, your patience unending, and your kindness an example for us all.

One of the two children of Mama based in Nigeria, Dipo Olayinka, while expressing his happiness, said it has been a remarkable milestone of 80 years.

“I am filled with immense gratitude and admiration. She has been the unwavering support system for our late father, embodying strength and resilience.”

“As the mother of five successful children, her nurturing spirit and guidance have shaped our lives in countless ways. Personally, she rescued me from the brink of despair and instilled in me the entrepreneurial spirit that has driven my journey.

The baby of the house and Mama’s last born, Mrs. Tayo Aderibigbe, described her mother as remarkable and phenomenal while appreciating her for teaching her all what has helped her in life.