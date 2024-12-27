Table Tennis Players in Diaspora Stage Meet for Top Nigeria, Ghana Stars

Share

…32 ITTF-ranked ping pongers on the cards for invitational event

Nigeria and Ghana will compete for honours again but this time in table tennis as the game’s players in diaspora are set to stage a two-day event in Ibadan.

After the hostilities in football between the two countries, top ping pongers from both countries will converge at Ibadan Recreation Club for the invitational tournament billed for December 29th and 30th.

A total of 32 players ranked by the International Table Tennis Federation are expected on parade to thrill lovers of the game to a good year-ending entertainment in Ibadan.

NSCDC Table tennis coach and head of the organizing team for the tournament, Wale Ajetunmobi, stated that four players will arrive from Ghana on Sunday.

“We are so excited that the competition is taking a better shape this year with the players coming from Ghana. We sent a letter to the table tennis federation of Ghana to send us their four best players. They will arrive on Sunday.

“Top national players in Nigeria will also join them. A total of 28 Nigerian players will arrive Ibadan also on Sunday.

“This competition will be more exciting this time and all the arrangements have been concluded for a good event.”

The cash prize for the men’s singles is N300,000 with the runner up winning N200 000 while third placed persons will go home with N100,000 each.

The four quarter finalists will share N40, 000.

David Fayele of the Nigerian Army who is from Lagos is the defending Champions of the tournament which enters its second edition this year.

He defeated Kehinde Oladele of the Nigerian Police from Oyo State last year.

