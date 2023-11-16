TaaS Is Key To Innovation, Business Growth – Maida

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, has described Technology-as-a- Service (TaaS) as a major key tool to drive innovation and grow business. Maida said this at the third Africa Tech Alliance Forum (Afritech 3.0) held in Lagos recently. According to him, the convergence of Technology-as-a-Service and infrastructure deployment marks a new era in technological advancement.

He said the emergence of TaaS stands as a beacon of innovation, providing businesses with the tools to adapt, grow, and thrive in the ever-evolving dynamic environment. Maida, who described this convergence as a paradigm that not only fosters innovation and growth but also democratises access to cutting-edge solutions for businesses of all sizes, implored service providers to embrace this transformative concept.

He stressed the need for service providers to leverage infrastructure deployment to drive Technology-as-a-Service, which will propel the country into a future where technological barriers are minimised, and possibilities are limitless. Represented by Mr. Reuben Muoka, Director, Public Affairs at the NCC, Maida said through infrastructure deployment within the TaaS model, businesses had the power to access and utilise cutting-edge technology, catering to their needs without the shackles of long-term commitments or heavy investments.

“At the heart of the five pillars of the Strategic Blueprint of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy is Infrastructure. The role of critical infrastructure in enabling TaaS cannot be overemphasised; it is thus the goal of the Commission to boost Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate to 70% by the end of 2025 through the laying of 95,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables across the country.

“In a similar vein, and in line with the vision of the Ministry, we are targeting the provision of coverage for at least 80% of the country’s population, especially the underserved and unserved populations by the end of 2027,” Maida said. The EVC, who stated that the deployment of infrastructure formed the backbone of TaaS, noted that by leveraging scalable and efficient infrastructure, organisations could harness cloud solutions, edge computing, and other advanced technologies, adding that the dynamic nature of infrastructure deployment ensured that businesses have the right tools at the right time without the constraints of physical infrastructure.

He stressed that the cornerstone of TaaS was in its ability to revolutionise how technology deployment is approached, emphasising that traditionally, organisations would grapple with the complexities of infrastructure ownership and management, which is often a costly and inflexible endeavour.