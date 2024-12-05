New Telegraph

Taaooma Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband

Popular Nigerian skitmaker and comedian, Maryam Apaokagi-Greene, known as Taaooma, has joyfully announced the arrival of her first child with her filmmaker husband, Abdulazeez Greene.

The couple welcomed their baby girl, Amani Korede Makeda Greene, on November 7, 2024.

Taaooma shared the heartwarming news with her fans in an Instagram video on Thursday, which documented moments from her pregnancy journey to the birth of her daughter.

The post was captioned with the baby’s name, marking the occasion as a milestone in her personal life.

The news has been celebrated widely across social media.

It would be recalled that Taaooma and Abdulazeez Greene, a prominent filmmaker, tied the knot in 2021 and have continued to win admiration for their creativity and partnership both in life and work.

