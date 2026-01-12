Taaooma Cries Out Over Illegal Waste Dumping In Lagos

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Taaooma, has voiced concern over what she described as the alarming rate of illegal refuse disposal across parts of Lagos State.

In a video shared on her social media page, the content creator drew attention to heaps of garbage dumped on the road median along the Ikotun, Ejigbo and Egbeda axis.

The clip showed piles of waste lining the roadway as residents and motorists moved about their daily routines.

Taaooma tagged key environmental agencies, including the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), and the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, urging them to urgently address the situation.

Expressing her frustration, she questioned why such large-scale dumping was being allowed to persist in the area and appealed to the relevant authorities to intervene.

Her post quickly gained traction online, prompting widespread reactions from Lagos residents who said the problem extends far beyond the areas she highlighted.

Many users claimed that indiscriminate dumping has become common across several parts of the city.

Some commenters mentioned neighbourhoods such as Shomolu, Mushin, Ketu, Oshodi, Surulere and Yaba, describing the situation as a city-wide sanitation challenge.

Others criticised what they see as weak enforcement of environmental laws, arguing that the routine evacuation of dumped refuse without penalties has encouraged the practice.

One user noted that the absence of strict sanctions has normalised dumping waste on road medians, warning that the trend will continue unless tougher measures are enforced.

Another commenter lamented the state of cleanliness in Lagos, describing the current situation as one of the worst the city has experienced in years.

Taaooma’s intervention has reignited conversations about waste management, environmental responsibility and the need for more effective policies to keep Lagos clean.