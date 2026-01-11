TAAI Boss Grateful For Double Honorary Awards

The Founder and convener of The Achievers Awards International, Joy Osusu was recently honored with two prestigious awards for her consistently and contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry, especially in the area of uplifting and encouraging women entrepreneurs.

Joy Osusu who is also a West African Youth ambassador was honored among 100 Persons of the year 2025 by 40Under40Nigeria Brand at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria.

She was also nominated for Iconic Global Summit and Awards 2025 by Mayorking Agency in South Africa, an award respected for its credibility.

Osusu was listed among the recipients for her dedication, passion and consistency in African entertainment industry, youth empowerment through Mr and Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria pageant of which she founded years ago before handling over leadership to one of Ex queen.

Also for celebrating and inspiring entrepreneurs through Nigeria Women Achievers Awards/Conference, The Achievers Awards International/conference room among other platforms.

Speaking about the honor she received, she said that awards are like oil that greases the engine to work .

” I’m truly humbled to be receiving this award as one of the 100 Persons of the Year! I accept this recognition not just for myself, but for my team, my family, and everyone who has supported me on this journey.

“I want to express my gratitude to the organizers for this incredible honor. I’m honored to be part of such a talented and inspiring group of individuals who are making an impact as well as shaping the affairs of the world positively.

“This award motivates me to keep pushing boundaries and striving for excellence, a testament that hardwork, dedication and consistency pays as people are watching and cheering you unknowingly.””

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organisers, praying that 2026 will be a great year for them all.